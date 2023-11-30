Wednesday TV Ratings: 365,000 Sign Up To Watch The Last EVER Hot Seat on Nine

I’m not crying, you are! It was an emotional evening last night as Nine aired the last-ever episode of Hot Seat.

The goodbye was an intimate affair with 365,000 viewers signing up to say farewells. This was marginally more than the 341,000 who watched last week.

Millionaire Hot Seat began as Who Wants to be a Millionaire? in 1999 with Eddie McGuire at the helm. It eventually evolved into the Hot Seat format in 2009 and expanded to the current one-hour format back in 2017. The program celebrated its 2500th episode earlier this year.

Despite the conclusion of new episodes tonight, the Nine Network will still air reruns over the summer until the commencement of the Australian Open on January 14. In 2023, the network will introduce an Australian edition of the popular series Tipping Point, to be hosted by sports presenter and former tennis star Todd Woodbridge.

Despite the sad farewell, quizzes overall did well for the night. 500,000 people watched The Chase on Seven and 423,000 watched Hard Quiz on ABC.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.5% 29.1% 13.8% 19.7% 8.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 849,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 796,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 744,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 705,000 5 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 569,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 561,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 500,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 448,000 9 HARD QUIZ S5 RPT ABC TV 423,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 395,000