Tuesday TV Ratings: “There Are Too Few Episodes” – Dessert Masters Finale Leave Viewers Wanting More

It was the final episode of the first season of Network 10’s Dessert Masters last night and it seemed the one complaint was that there was not more of it.

Fans of the show gathered on X (the platform previously known as Twitter) today to express their sadness that the show was over.

One user used a hilarious episode of Grandpa Simpson as they asked the producers of Dessert Masters to make the next season longer.

To the producers of #DessertMastersAU

There are too few episodes. Please add twenty.

I am not a crackpot pic.twitter.com/NaVQIhpDfY — Michelle 🐿💨 (@MichelleMackey1) November 28, 2023

More than 556,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the winner announced last night.

It did not win the crown, however, with Nine’s Travel Guides winning 645,000 metro viewers.

Overall Nine won the night with 30.7 per cent of views, it was followed by Seven with 24.7 per cent of metro views and Network 10 with 19.3 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 30.7% 24.7% 19.3% 16.9% 8.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 886,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 867,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 780,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 748,000 5 TRAVEL GUIDES Nine Network 645,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 637,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 621,000 8 DESSERT MASTERS – WINNER ANNOUNCED Network 10 556,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 484,000 10 DESSERT MASTERS – GRAND FINALE Network 10 465,000