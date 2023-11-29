Tuesday TV Ratings: “There Are Too Few Episodes” – Dessert Masters Finale Leave Viewers Wanting More
It was the final episode of the first season of Network 10’s Dessert Masters last night and it seemed the one complaint was that there was not more of it.
Fans of the show gathered on X (the platform previously known as Twitter) today to express their sadness that the show was over.
One user used a hilarious episode of Grandpa Simpson as they asked the producers of Dessert Masters to make the next season longer.
To the producers of #DessertMastersAU
There are too few episodes. Please add twenty.
I am not a crackpot pic.twitter.com/NaVQIhpDfY
— Michelle 🐿💨 (@MichelleMackey1) November 28, 2023
More than 556,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the winner announced last night.
It did not win the crown, however, with Nine’s Travel Guides winning 645,000 metro viewers.
Overall Nine won the night with 30.7 per cent of views, it was followed by Seven with 24.7 per cent of metro views and Network 10 with 19.3 per cent of views.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|30.7%
|24.7%
|19.3%
|16.9%
|8.5%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|886,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|867,000
|3
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|780,000
|4
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|748,000
|5
|TRAVEL GUIDES
|Nine Network
|645,000
|6
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|637,000
|7
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|621,000
|8
|DESSERT MASTERS – WINNER ANNOUNCED
|Network 10
|556,000
|9
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven Network
|484,000
|10
|DESSERT MASTERS – GRAND FINALE
|Network 10
|465,000
