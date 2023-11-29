Tuesday TV Ratings: “There Are Too Few Episodes” – Dessert Masters Finale Leave Viewers Wanting More

Tuesday TV Ratings: “There Are Too Few Episodes” – Dessert Masters Finale Leave Viewers Wanting More
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



It was the final episode of the first season of Network 10’s Dessert Masters last night and it seemed the one complaint was that there was not more of it.

Fans of the show gathered on X (the platform previously known as Twitter) today to express their sadness that the show was over.

One user used a hilarious episode of Grandpa Simpson as they asked the producers of Dessert Masters to make the next season longer.

More than 556,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the winner announced last night.

It did not win the crown, however, with Nine’s Travel Guides winning 645,000 metro viewers.

Overall Nine won the night with 30.7 per cent of views, it was followed by Seven with 24.7 per cent of metro views and Network 10 with 19.3 per cent of views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
30.7%24.7%19.3%16.9%8.5%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network886,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network867,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network780,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network748,000
5TRAVEL GUIDESNine Network645,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network637,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV621,000
8DESSERT MASTERS – WINNER ANNOUNCEDNetwork 10556,000
9THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network484,000
10DESSERT MASTERS – GRAND FINALENetwork 10465,000



