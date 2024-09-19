NBL Returns To Free To Air For First Time In A Decade

The biggest matches of the 2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL season will be available live and free on 10, 10 Bold and 10 Play when Sunday Hoops kick off this weekend.

Network 10 is delivering all the courtside action and even a few attempts to break the backboard (not recommended, but exciting) when the NBL returns to a free-to-air channel for the first time in a decade, starting this Sunday at 2.30pm on Channel 10 when the Adelaide 36ers take on the Sydney Kings.

Starting Sunday, 29 September, Network 10 has got a double dose of NBL goodness when round two commences. On 10, catch the Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks from 2.30pm and at 4.30pm, head on over to 10 Bold when the New Zealand Breakers host the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The Sunday double-headers on 10 at 2.30pm, and 10 Bold at 4.30pm, will also be simulcast on 10 Play.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan, a casual viewer, or just someone who thinks “dribbling” should only refer to babies, 10, 10 Bold, and 10 Play have got the court covered.