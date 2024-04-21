NAB’s New Brand Campaign Flexes To Target Gen Z Via TBWA\Melbourne & Mindshare

NAB, together with TBWA\Melbourne and Mindshare, has unveiled the next iteration of the recently launched ‘Wrangle Your Money’ campaign.

The new work is specifically tailored for Gen Z and is in response to young Australians feeling the ongoing cost-of-living crisis the hardest. Recent findings from ASIC reveal that 82% of Gen Z, in contrast to 70 per cent of other generations, feel financially stressed but are 2x more likely to want to better manage their finances.

“Research shows Gen Z want to be more confident when it comes to managing their finances, and knowing where to start can be overwhelming. That’s why NAB’s new campaign aims to connect with Gen Z Australians through relatable situations, demonstrating how NAB can help these customers wrangle their money to make better financial decisions,” said Sue Brailsford, head of group brand at NAB.

The campaign dives headfirst into the emotion involved with making financial trade-offs. Set in the sombre cinematic world of a funeral, the hero spot dramatises the drama of a young woman sending off a puffer jacket to save money for Europe. Subsequent spots dramatise other common Gen Z financial sacrifices. But thanks to NAB’s financial tools, the lead protagonist can be confident in her decisions.

“Whether that’s exploring new side hustles, making strategic trade-offs, or implementing spending curbs, our campaign recognises and celebrates this, showing how NAB can help support young Aussies to navigate their financial futures confidently,” said Brailsford.

“Everyone has an opinion on what Gen Zs should or shouldn’t be doing with their money. We decided to let Gen Z take control in a way that felt fun, relatable and appropriately funeral-ly,” said Matt Stoddart, executive creative director, TBWA\Melbourne.

“Making content for a younger audience is always tricky. You want to reflect how they feel, but you also risk sounding like a high school teacher with their hat backwards. I think we struck a good balance,” said Kale McRedmond, who directed the campaign, TBWA\Melbourne.

The content will be rolling out nationwide across Social – TikTok & Snapchat, YouTube, OOH and Digital Audio.