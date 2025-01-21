MYOB & Meta Marketing Leaders Gabrielle McKenzie & Stefanie DiGianvincenzo Named As Judges For 2025 IHAC Awards

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has named two industry leaders as judges for the 2025 IHAC Awards, the program dedicated to recognising the work done by in-house teams across Australia.

Gabrielle McKenzie, general manager of brand and marketing at MYOB and Stefanie DiGianvincenzo, creative lead at Meta have joined the judging lineup, with entries set to close in less than a month.

With the entry deadline on February 7, in-house creative teams from Australia and, for the first time, New Zealand are invited to showcase their best work in categories that celebrate creativity, innovation and social impact.

“There’s so much incredible work happening in-house that often goes under the radar, so I can’t wait to see what these talented, creative teams have come up with. We’ve seen a marked rise in great talent joining in-house businesses, and with it, fresh new perspectives. I have no doubt this year’s entries will be outstanding,” McKenzie said.

“It’s great to see a spotlight being shone on the work created by in-house teams. I have seen plenty of world-leading work throughout my career and I can hand on heart say, in-house work is some of the best. Innovative, creative and always with the business objectives in mind. I look forward to judging to see what other in-house teams are creating,” DiGianvincenzo added.

“In-house teams are doing amazing work, and it’s always enlightening to see how creative and innovative they can be. We designed the IHAC Awards to showcase the work they’re proud of, and we made it free and easy to enter to remove any barriers. We hope winners use this recognition as a springboard to enter more awards, inspiring the wider industry,” Chris Maxwell, IHAC executive chair said.

Launched in 2022, the IHAC awards are free to enter and are accessible to teams of all sizes.

“We’re proud to support the IHAC Awards and help keep them free for all in-house agencies to enter. At -lution, we believe in the commercial power of in-house agencies and the pioneering work they’re doing. Sponsoring the Innovation Award for 2025 feels like a perfect fit for us. We wish all the entrants the best of luck,” Nick Thomas, partner at -lution, sponsor of the 2025 Innovation Award added.

Past winners of the IHAC Awards include Sportsbet, Canva and Treasury Wine Estates to name a few.