Murmur-Group Finds Pets Their Forever Homes

Blacktown Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) has launched an emotive new campaign aimed at helping homeless animals find their new families.

‘Home for Good’ is the first campaign to market since Murmur-Group was appointed as BARC’s lead strategy and media agency earlier this year.

The ‘Home for Good’ campaign – which aims to increase pet adoptions for the many homeless animals temporarily housed at BARC’s new state of the art animal rehoming centre in Blacktown – is integrated across all on and offline channels including DOOH/OOH, programmatic, SEM and publisher, and is spearheaded by a 30-sec “hero” video appearing across cinema, Meta and YouTube.

Amanda Gray, senior account manager, Murmur said sometimes an agency is lucky enough to work on a campaign that the entire team clamours to be a part of, such is BARC’s campaign. She added: “Giving back to the community and animal welfare fits perfectly with Murmur’s ethos to use its skills and capabilities for the greater good, so highlighting responsible pet rehoming is just the sort of campaign we love to be involved in.

“This campaign aims to harness the power of both online and offline channels to increase rehoming applications, educate new owners about the responsibilities of pet ownership and showcase state-of-the-art features of BARC.”

Gray continued: “BARC is becoming known as a beacon of hope for pets in need, providing them with a safe and comfortable environment while they wait for their forever homes. With the launch of ‘Home for Good’, BARC is taking a quantum leap forward in its mission to connect pets with loving families.”

To maximise reach and impact, ‘Home for Good’ leverages a diverse range of online and offline channels using digital conversion tactics combined with localised traditional and digital channels within the local community, to amplify this approach and increase adoptions rates.

Rob Grieve, executive manager communications and marketing, Blacktown City Council said: “It is a sad fact that so many animals need rehoming, BARC is a project Council is immensely proud of, and we are excited to embark on this campaign which reflects our commitment to transforming pet rehoming through telling stories, education and collaboration. We are confident the success will mean we can help so many more deserving pets find their forever homes.”

‘Home for Good’ is live this week.

Agency credits:

Strategy & Creative – Murmur-Group

Production – Hello TV Productions

Design – RedPin Design

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 155 votes Vote