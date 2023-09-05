Murmur-Group Finds Pets Their Forever Homes

Murmur-Group Finds Pets Their Forever Homes
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Blacktown Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) has launched an emotive new campaign aimed at helping homeless animals find their new families.

    ‘Home for Good’ is the first campaign to market since Murmur-Group was appointed as BARC’s lead strategy and media agency earlier this year.

    The ‘Home for Good’ campaign – which aims to increase pet adoptions for the many homeless animals temporarily housed at BARC’s new state of the art animal rehoming centre in Blacktown – is integrated across all on and offline channels including DOOH/OOH, programmatic, SEM and publisher, and is spearheaded by a 30-sec “hero” video appearing across cinema, Meta and YouTube.

    Amanda Gray, senior account manager, Murmur said sometimes an agency is lucky enough to work on a campaign that the entire team clamours to be a part of, such is BARC’s campaign. She added: “Giving back to the community and animal welfare fits perfectly with Murmur’s ethos to use its skills and capabilities for the greater good, so highlighting responsible pet rehoming is just the sort of campaign we love to be involved in.

    “This campaign aims to harness the power of both online and offline channels to increase rehoming applications, educate new owners about the responsibilities of pet ownership and showcase state-of-the-art features of BARC.”

    Gray continued: “BARC is becoming known as a beacon of hope for pets in need, providing them with a safe and comfortable environment while they wait for their forever homes. With the launch of ‘Home for Good’, BARC is taking a quantum leap forward in its mission to connect pets with loving families.”

    To maximise reach and impact, ‘Home for Good’ leverages a diverse range of online and offline channels using digital conversion tactics combined with localised traditional and digital channels within the local community, to amplify this approach and increase adoptions rates.

    Rob Grieve, executive manager communications and marketing, Blacktown City Council said: “It is a sad fact that so many animals need rehoming, BARC is a project Council is immensely proud of, and we are excited to embark on this campaign which reflects our commitment to transforming pet rehoming through telling stories, education and collaboration. We are confident the success will mean we can help so many more deserving pets find their forever homes.”

    ‘Home for Good’ is live this week.

    Agency credits:

    Strategy & Creative – Murmur-Group

    Production – Hello TV Productions

    Design – RedPin Design



    Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
    155 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
    • Media

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

    Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
    • Media

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

    Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
    • Media

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

    Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]

    Nine, Seven And Network 10 Unite For BVOD Trading Platform
    • Media

    Nine, Seven And Network 10 Unite For BVOD Trading Platform

    Nine today announces its participation in a groundbreaking alliance with Seven, Paramount and OzTAM that will enable advertisers to manage reach and frequency of their programmatic campaigns across 9Now, 7Plus and 10 Play incorporating co-viewing, and creating Total TV measurement with all of their FTA channels. Set to launch in 2024, VOZ Streaming will use […]

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics
    • Media

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics

    Nine has today revealed its brand offering for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Using a  “world-first united media content ecosystem” brands will be able to reach 98 per cent of Australians in a campaign window stretching nearly 10 months, Nine said at today’s upfronts. With a sales proposition stretching from January’s Winter Youth Olympic Games […]

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
    • Technology

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand

    B&T would never dare weigh in on the Apple-Android debate, suffice to say Apple store staff tend to be more attractive.

    Gerety Awards Announces Its 2023 Winners
    • Media

    Gerety Awards Announces Its 2023 Winners

    The Gerety Awards – the only creative awards to be judged by an all-female panel – have revealed their 2023 winners. The 2023 Gerety Awards jury have awarded 4 Grand Prix, 27 Gold, 69 Silver, 65 Bronze, with 159 entries remaining on the shortlist. The campaigns taking home the Grand Prix represent creativity at its best […]

    Guy Marks Named PHD’s Global CEO
    • Media

    Guy Marks Named PHD’s Global CEO

    Guy Marks named PHD's new global boss. Although B&T would've liked to have seen left-of-centre candidate Guy Fawkes.