Muffin Break Appoints jnr. As Lead Creative Partner

Muffin Break has appointed trans-Tasman, independent creative agency, jnr., as its lead creative partner.

The coffee shop chain, first launched in Australia in 1989 and with 260 cafes globally, has a focus on continued brand evolution. The business was looking for a creative agency to partner with on their brand journey, and jnr. was the obvious choice.

Donna Oakley-Davies, general manager of customer & Marketing, says: “We were impressed by the jnr. team’s innate ability to truly understand our business opportunities, and work with us creatively to capitalise on them. They also showed a lovely down-to-earth approach and willingness to collaborate with our existing agency village.”

Jnr. managing director and co-founder, John Marshall says: “In the short time that we’ve worked with the Muffin Break team, we’ve been blown away by their deep understanding of the market, the consumer, and their ambition for the brand. We’re very excited about this partnership, and thank the team for the faith they’ve put in us.”

jnr.’s chief strategy officer and co-founder, Ryan O’Connell, added: “We consider ourselves very lucky to be able to work on such an iconic brand, that has a lot of love in Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to producing some great creative work, worthy of the great Muffin Break brand.” The appointment is effective immediately, with the first campaign from the new partnership due out mid-year.