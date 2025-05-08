MOVE & OMA Reveal Out Of Home Reaches 97% Of Australians Weekly

In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, new data from world-leading audience measurement system, MOVE (Measurement of Outdoor Visibility and Exposure), reveals that Out of Home (OOH) advertising reaches 97 per cent of Australians aged 14+ each week.

The new audience study was unveiled at this year’s OMA Conference. The latest MOVE results show OOH connects with over 22 million people weekly, who make 95 million trips across metropolitan and regional areas every day.

This major shift in audience movement reveals how Australians consume media, reinforcing OOH’s growing relevance and impact.

The latest evolution of MOVE introduces several new features, further enhancing the sophistication and accountability of OOH audience measurement:

Inclusion of 21 regional areas, providing national coverage across metro and regional Australia.

Seasonality and hour-by-hour insights, offering advertisers a dynamic view of audience movement across 365 days a year.

Measurement across all OOH formats, giving brands a granular picture of how and when Australians engage with Out of Home.

“As traditional media continues to fragment, OOH’s connection with Australians is getting stronger. With expanded regional coverage and enhanced measurement tools, coupled with the ability to see audience movement hour-by-hour, across every day of the year, advertisers can now plan and optimise OOH campaigns with an accuracy and depth never seen before,” Elizabeth McIntyre, OMA CEO said.

“Out of Home is not just maintaining relevance, it’s growing, evolving, and proving its strength in today’s complex media environment.”

Designed for flexibility and ease, MOVE’s automation and interactive dashboards let media owner and agencies build schedules, upload media plans via API, share proposals, and generate reports faster than ever. Filter by demos, geography, or campaign goals, dynamically and effortlessly.

MOVE’s updated capabilities paint a broader and more detailed picture of Australian audiences, encouraging media agencies and advertisers to rethink how they plan and buy across the OOH landscape.