Motor Traders’ Association NSW Launches Automotive Career Awareness Campaign Via IMA

The Motor Traders’ Association (MTA) NSW has launched its new integrated awareness campaign aimed at increasing student enrolments to its on-site training programs, via B2B marketing consultancy I.M.A.

Under the new creative platform – ‘Learn an Auto Trade in the Real World’ – the full funnel campaign aims to showcase the diverse employment opportunities available within the automotive sector, and how training with MTA is the starting point on the road map to success.

The campaign elements include digital, social, OOH (including bus transits), regional radio and programmatic audio.

Jake Cush, Partner, I.M.A. said the need to promise a new exciting pathway to automotive careers was necessary to get more young men and women excited about the myriad opportunities of a career in the automotive sector.

“This 1:1 training model has big benefits for both business owners and students, with flexibility for diverse learning preferences, and an awareness campaign was needed to increase student growth numbers and entice young men and women to pursue an apprenticeship or traineeship via an on-the-job MTA NSW Training Course,” said Cush.

“We needed to position MTA as the slick, modern choice for training so ‘Learn an Auto Trade in the Real World’ became the underlying message across all platforms, highlighting the 1:1 training approach MTA offers, plus outlining benefits both to employers as well as current and prospective auto apprentices”.

The bold and striking OOH campaign targets transit routes around established automotive training locations, while the regional radio campaign specifically targets employers by focusing on authentic stories of the benefits of on-site training programs.

“This highly targeted messaging and media spend approach is all about building the appeal and attractiveness of a career in automotive, whatever the trainee’s ambition, from dealerships and servicing to pit stops and boardrooms,” said Cush.

“The automotive industry is experiencing a skills shortage that has the propensity to impact the everyday Australians’ ability to have their vehicle repaired or maintained. As the peak body of automotive we see it as our responsibility to position the industry for the exciting, diverse and evolving opportunity that it is and provide a style of apprentice training that is centred around the individual rather than the institution. ‘Learn an Auto Trade in the Real World’ captures our key proposition and we are seeing our student numbers grow month on month,” said Matt Connor, general manager, marketing of MTA NSW.

MTA’s recently launched Jobs Board – part of its overall automotive jobs strategy – has also enjoyed a refresh by I.M.A who were engaged to revitalise the site’s creative look and feel and TOV, including its messaging and positioning, now tailored for both apprentices and employers.

“Early data indicates an upswell in site visits and enquiries and we are looking forward to the campaign increasing awareness of MTA training and resulting in sustained lead generation,” said Cush.

‘Learn an Auto Trade in the Real world’ campaign is already in market and extends across NSW.