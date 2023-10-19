Motio Nabs ARN’s Jeremy Simpson To Head Commercial Team

Motio Nabs ARN’s Jeremy Simpson To Head Commercial Team
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Following the acquisition of oOh! media’s Café and Venue network and the continuation of its health and indoor sporting channels, Motio has appointed industry stalwart Jeremy Simpson to head up its commercial team.

Simpson will spearhead Motio’s national growth and relationship management and lead its commercial product development as it continues to grow and thrive in the Place Based media sector. Leading the team from Motio’s Sydney base, he will oversee the network development, expansion and relationships and also be a key stakeholder in new channel development.

Simpson was most recently the national commercial director for regional with ARN post the acquisition of Grant Broadcasters in 2022 where he held senior sales and marketing roles.

Adam Cadwallader, CEO at Motio said “We are incredibly fortunate to have an individual of Jeremey’s experience, diligence and patience for this incredibly important role. Jeremy’s understanding of Audience Experience, stakeholder and relationship management will assist us in accelerating our existing plans and provide an additional layer of industry experience as we continue to grow.”

Motio is a leading digital place-based and audience experience media company. It is focussed on creating engaging content and utility communication for brands, customers and its commercial partners across its expansive digital marketing environments. Its networks leverage long dwell time locations, delivering powerful, contextual connections to audiences, underpinned with first party data and location intelligence technology.

Motio has increased its footprint significantly since the acquisition of the Café and Venue network in March this year adding to its flagship health network in point of care locations and indoor sport and leisure environments.




