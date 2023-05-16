Monday TV Ratings: Viewers Are Paying Attention

Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? was the clear entertainment winner last night with 633,000 Aussie metro viewers signing up to watch its 2023 debut.

Taking the second spot was Seven’s The Chase Australia with 582,000 metro viewers. This was followed by Network 10’s MasterChef with 552,000 views and Seven’s Home and Away with 473,000 views.

The ABC’s Australian Story had 436,000 views and Nine’s Hot Seat had 421,000 views. Nine’s The Summit had 400,000 views.

Overall, Seven News won the night with 993,000 views, followed by Nine News with 819,000 viewers and the ABC with 590,000 metro viewers.

Nine won the night with a 27.2 per cent channel share, followed by Seven with 25.1 per cent, Network 10 with 21.9 per cent, the ABC with 17.9 per cent and SBS with 7.8 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.2% 25.1% 21.9% 17.9% 7.8%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 993,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 930,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 819,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 813,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 700,000 6 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 633,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 590,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 582,000 9 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA MON Network 10 552,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 473,000