Sunday TV Ratings: Eurovision Views Up 46.6% Year-On-year

Significantly more Aussies signed up to watch this year’s Eurovision song contest than last year, as Sweden’s Loreen emerged victorious.

This year’s contest was hosted in the United Kingdom as last year’s winner, Ukraine, was unable to host for reasons that we hope are obvious.

A total of 299,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the show on SBS, marginally up from last year’s numbers of 204,000 views.

Meanwhile, the first half of the finale of Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife had 668,000 views, making it the most-watched entertainment show of the night.

Network 10’s MasterChef Australia pulled in a total of 478,000 views, whilst The Summit – Launch pulled in 401,000 views.

Overall Seven won the night with 31,0 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 27.4 per cent of views, Network 10 with 16.4 per cent of views, the ABC with 13.7 per cent of views and SBS with 11.4 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.4% 31.0% 16.4% 13.7% 11.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 836,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 755,000 3 FARMER WANTS A WIFE – FINALE PART 1 Seven Network 668,000 4 BLUEY-SU ABC Kids/ABC TV Plus 562,000 5 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 492,000 6 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA SUN Network 10 478,000 7 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 414,000 8 THE SUMMIT -LAUNCH Nine Network 401,000 9 GRAND DESIGNS-EV ABC TV 394,000 10 60 MINUTES Nine Network 364,000