“Misogyny!” Piers Morgan Gives Deplatformed Andrew Tate An Audience In Tense Interview

Piers Morgan is attempting to rebrand as a feminist king by calling out Andrew Tate on his show. However, his point is undermined because he is giving Tate a platform.

Morgan has a complex history with women himself, most notably his searing hatred of Meghan Markle. Morgan’s tirade against Meghan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain received a record-breaking 57,000 complaints to UK broadcast watchdog Ofcom.

ITV and Morgan parted ways after the broadcast of the episode.

However, Morgan has made the bold choice to get Tate on his show for an interview and appears to be trying to rebrand as a champion of women.

Tate has famously been banned from social media for his misogynistic and toxic views on masculinity.

Tate has previously said that he finds women aged 18 or 19 more attractive than women 25+.

In a viral clip, Morgan called him out on this and said: “That is misogyny!”

“Encouraging a mindset about 25-year-old women that makes them sound to be infinitely less desirable than 18/19-year-olds and having effectively too much sex to be taken in a more respectful way.”

Tate rejects those claims, “Firstly, even if that were the case, that wouldn’t be misogyny. That’s not misogyny because that’s not anti-women. I’m not saying that an 18 or 19-year-old woman would be more desirable. Anti-25-year-old women, we can argue, but not misogyny,” He said.

Morgan pushed back and said: “Being anti any woman at all is misogyny.”

The conversation goes in circles from there.

"If a 25-year-old woman was watching this, would you say 'I'm sorry for saying that'?"

While in comparison, Morgan does look like the hero for calling out Tate’s revolting views. He is still giving Tate a large platform to air his views.