MiQ Announced Luke Burr As Its Victorian Sales Director

    MiQ managing director, Fiona Roberts today announced the appointment of Luke Burr as Victorian sales director, Independents as the programmatic company expands its commercial team.

    Burr comes to MiQ from Yahoo Inc where he was head of sales, Victoria and in the new role he will be responsible for leading MiQ’s commercial plans to grow the independent agency channel, servicing both existing business and opening new partnerships.

    Burr has more than 14 years’ experience in the programmatic, publisher and agency sectors in Australia and EMEA. He began his career in the UK with The Walt Disney Company in marketing, as well as TradeDoubler and Quidco, before moving to Starcom in Australia as digital manager. After working with Fairfax Media as senior digital manager, Burr moved to Yahoo in 2018 and was promoted to head of sales, Victoria in 2020. He is also an UnLtd Board member.

    In addition to Burr, Rhiannon Brown, currently Sydney sales director, has been promoted to sales director of Independent Agencies in NSW. “Luke came highly recommended by senior leaders in the Melbourne market. He is well respected and consistently regarded as one of the best commercial leaders in ad tech. Following the strategic changes at Yahoo, once we knew Luke was in the market, we identified him as a marquee hire for MiQ,” Roberts said.

    “To attract someone of Luke’s calibre to MiQ is testament to our businesses growth in recent years, and he brings with him a leadership style focused on collaboration and high performance which aligns perfectly with our MiQ values.”

    Commenting on his new role, Burr said: “There’s never been a more fascinating time to be a part of our ever evolving industry. Helping clients navigate the complex and congested ad tech space is something I’ve always been incredibly passionate about, so I am thrilled to join such a talented team with an exceptional track record in omnichannel strategy. What really attracted me to MiQ was their platform agnostic model allowing them to harness the very best in technology to drive better outcomes for clients.

    “Melbourne’s independent agencies have some of the brightest minds in the industry so I can’t wait to be back in market strengthening partnerships as well as forging new ones. I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of MiQ’s commercial story and purpose.” Burr and Brown report to MiQ commercial director ANZ of Independent Agencies & Client Direct, Stuart Parker.

    The appointments are effective immediately.

