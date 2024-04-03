Miele Appoints Lisa Saunders As New Marketing Director

Miele Australia and New Zealand have announced the appointment of Lisa Saunders (lead image) as Marketing Director. Lisa will play a critical role in the ANZ leadership team, impacting business performance and customer centricity and further building on the strong Miele brand credentials.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to the Miele team as she brings a wealth of experience coupled with solid

results and a proven track record throughout her marketing career,” says Miele’s managing director for

Australia and New Zealand, Yves Dalcourt.

“Miele has made tremendous gains over the years in strengthening our foundations through various new product introductions and campaigns. We are looking forward to having Lisa on board to drive forward the power of the entire Miele team to take the Miele brand to the next level”.

A marketing leader with over 28 years of diverse blue-chip experience including Nestlé Australia, Sainsbury’s Supermarkets UK, Treasury Wine Estates and Asahi across diverse global market experience including Australia and New Zealand, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, USA, UK, and Europe. Together with her more recent track record in a high growth, scale-up environment, Lisa offers broad experience across marketing, category, sales, retail and e-commerce in premium brands with a customer-led focus.

“This year, Miele is celebrating its 125th year in business and it is a privilege to be joining such a dynamic

and talented team in what is a pivotal time for the brand. I am excited to be on board as Miele is increasing its commitment to sustainability. I am also looking forward to the opportunities that will shine a light on our Miele Experience Centres across Australia and New Zealand as well as the outstanding quality products that we all know and love,” said Saunders.