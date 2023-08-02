Microsoft Joins Viral ‘My Ken’ Barbie TikTok Trend With HILARIOUS Comment

With platforms such as TikTok having such a huge focus on authenticity and user-generated content, it can be hard for huge multi-national corporations to enter without looking a little, well, clunky.

Microsoft’s TikTok account showed brands how it is done however, with its hilarious comment on a viral ‘My Ken’ video which has more than 4 million views.

Inspired by the Barbie movie, the ‘My Ken’ trend involves women showing clips of their male partner and saying what his job is. An examples includes ‘My Ken’s job is sky’ to describe a partner whose job was a pilot.

One user, Cameron Leazer, put up a clip of her partner going off to work dressed in office attire.

“Everyone’s showing their Ken’s job. My Ken’s job is office. He’s very proud of his work. He came with a suit and Microsoft Excel,” she said.

“Ken always kisses Barbie goodbye while she watches the housewives in the dream house”.

Not one to miss an opportunity, Microsoft’s official TikTok account seized the moment and jumped in.

“Office-Ken’s are Excel-ing” it said, with nearly 1000 people liking the witty comment.

Another user commented “why hasn’t this got more likes??”

Some other users expressed jealousy that ‘their Ken’ wasn’t a lot like the one, played by Gosling, in the movie.

“Anyone else with an Allan?” one user asked. Played by Michael Cera in the movie, Allan was another male doll who could fit into Ken’s clothes, but was discontinued due to lack of popularity.

The #MyKen trend has exploded on social media with more than 35 million joining the craze on TikTok. The videos feature the song “I’m just Ken” (performed by Gosling) which is currently charting in the both the US and the UK.

