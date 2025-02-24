MFA EX Dares Industry To Change

The Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) Ex conference will challenge the industry to ‘Dare to Change’ this year.

The dual-city event will kick off in Melbourne on Thursday 4 September at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, followed by Sydney on Thursday 18 September at Royal Randwick Racecourse. The Dare to Change theme builds on the industry’s collective purpose of We Are The Changers.

With more than 2,500 attendees expected, this is the industry’s must-attend event, dedicated to showcasing the power of media to drive meaningful change and uniting the industry in a collaborative, non-competitive setting.

MFA member agencies are invited to submit session proposals that challenge, educate, and inspire the industry to embrace change across three key pillars:

Dare to evolve media agency product and craft

Dare to progress our people

Dare to create a better world

The deadline for session proposals is 4 April, with all content to be assessed and selected by the MFA EX 2025 curators: WPP CSO Katie Rigg-Smith, Tumbleturn media partner Dan Johns, Bare Feat founder Chloe Hooper, leadership team coach Rob Pyne and Google ANZ media lead Philippa Moig.

From AI transformation and radically progressive media practices to new-world business models and harnessing media creativity to invent new possibilities, the goal of MFA EX is to challenge the industry to rethink our reality and help change society for the better.

Top CMOs will also take to the stage to share their most pressing challenges – and how media agencies can play a pivotal role in driving meaningful change for brands, customers and society.

MFA EX Curator Philippa Moig, Media Lead at Google, said: “Collaboration is truly in the DNA of our industry, and last year, some of the most engaging sessions came from those unexpected partnerships – agencies and media owners joining forces to reimagine the future of media. We’d love to see even more of that this year! Think beyond your team, beyond your agency. Whether it’s cross-agency collaboration or teaming up with a media partner, let’s create experiences that not only inform but also inspire. Because while people might not recall every word spoken, they’ll always remember how we made them feel.”

MFA CEO Sophie Madden added: “MFA EX is the only event that unites the entire media agency industry on such a grand scale, bringing together 2,500+ professionals in a collaborative, non-competitive environment. It’s a unique opportunity to push boundaries, embrace revolutionary ideas, and drive progress for our collective industry and for society. I can’t wait to see the inspiring and thought-provoking ideas our industry will bring to the table.”

Agencies in Sydney and Melbourne will once again participate in an agency shutdown on the day of their respective events, to enable everyone to attend.

Sponsors so far confirmed for the 2025 MFA EX and MFA Awards are:

Grand Prix: Seven

Platinum: Meta, SBS

Gold: OzTAM, Pinterest, YouTube

Silver: Nielsen