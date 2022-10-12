Meta Beefs Up Metaverse for Work and Social Life, Launches NBCUniversal Collab

Meta Beefs Up Metaverse for Work and Social Life, Launches NBCUniversal Collab
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Meta, the parent company of Facebook and leading evangelist of the metaverse, has revealed it is bringing new VR tools and features to work and social media. It also announced a new VR collaboration with NBCUniversal.

During its Meta Connect event, the company said that, when its Meta Quest 2 VR headset launched two years ago, most people spent their VR time in glorious isolation. Now, though, Meta says most people spend their time in multiplayer and social apps.

However, Meta announced that it is developing Meta Horizon Worlds on the web so you can eventually pick up your phone or laptop and visit friends who are hanging out in VR, and vice versa. New social innovations are coming with the YouTube VR team, as well. For example, if a user is hanging out with friends in Meta Horizon Home, they’ll be able to watch YouTube videos together.

Meta is also apparently testing a way to take videos shot in its metaverse Worlds and share them to Instagram as a Reel.

The “next generation” of Meta Avatars are apparently on their way and promise to be more expressive and detailed – hopefully the flat, featureless, and lifeless face of Mark Zuckerberg won’t be with us for much longer. Full body avatars are also coming to VR, starting in Meta Horizon Worlds. Outside of VR, Meta has said that avatars are coming to video chat, starting with Messenger and WhatsApp, so users can express themselves and react “without turning their camera on.”

The company also announced a new multi-year collaboration with NBCUniversal to “bring iconic comedy and horror content to life through experiences in the metaverse.” The Office, Blumhouse, DreamWorks, Universal Monsters, and Halloween Horror Nights will all come to Worlds, allowing users to watch in VR. VR TV watchers will also be able to catch up on NBCUniversal programming when the Peacock app comes to Meta Quest next year.

Big changes are coming to everyone (anyone?) who uses virtual reality for work. The new Meta Quest Pro was “designed with productivity in mind,” and the company is “equally focused” on creating software to support its VR hardware.

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella joined Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to announce a new partnership aiming to create new work and productivity tools for Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 next year, including apps for Microsoft Windows 365 and Microsoft Teams and the ability to join a Teams meeting from inside Meta Horizon Workrooms.

Other big updates coming to Meta Horizon Workrooms include being able to create your own personal offices, letting users “set up your space the way you’d like, with up to three massive monitors on your desk.” Breakout groups will also allow workers to “seamlessly” transition from large group presentations to smaller groups while remaining in the same room. It’s almost like being in the office.

Meta is also working on a way to review 3D models within Workrooms. Early next year, you’ll be able to join Workrooms via Zoom.

Whether the new tools and collaboration will convince people that the metaverse really will happen, remains to be seen.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Meta metaverse Microsoft NBCUniversal

Latest News

Why Content Is Now King Of All Kings In Search
  • Opinion

Why Content Is Now King Of All Kings In Search

In this guest post, Tug’s SEO director Darran Hong (lead image) confirms the old mantra that “content is king” when it comes to Google’s new SEO requirements and brand’s search marketing… The search marketing landscape continues its evolutionary trajectory, and in order to stay at the top of its game, Google has introduced another algorithm […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Sonic Branding “The Undisputed Key” for Banks & Fintech Targeting Gen Z
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Sonic Branding “The Undisputed Key” for Banks & Fintech Targeting Gen Z

amp sound branding, says that sonic branding is “the undisputed key” for banks and fintech companies targeting the next generation of consumers in the fourth edition of its quarterly editorial periodical, amplify. Each edition of the trade publications features data-driven deep dives on specific sectors and their sonic output, with this fourth release targeting the […]

Google Launches Career Certificates to Give Aussies Digital Skills
  • Technology

Google Launches Career Certificates to Give Aussies Digital Skills

Google has launched a new Career Certificates initiative to provide Australians with high-demand digital skills with companies including Australia Post, Woolworths Group, and Canva recognising the micro-credential qualifications (lead image: Mel Silva, managing director, Google Australia). The flexible three- to six-month online courses focus on high growth technology areas of IT support, data analytics, project […]

Pamela Anderson Swaps Playboy For Home Renovations In New Foxtel Reality Show
  • Media

Pamela Anderson Swaps Playboy For Home Renovations In New Foxtel Reality Show

Global icon Pamela Anderson taking a break from Hollywood life and returning to her roots, as she embarks on a massive restoration of her grandmother’s legacy property. Anderson’s passion for design and gift for renovating spaces has inspired her to redevelop the six-acre waterfront property on Vancouver Island, which she purchased from her late grandmother […]

Yahoo Mail Gets A Helpful Update To Improve Productivity
  • Media
  • Technology

Yahoo Mail Gets A Helpful Update To Improve Productivity

Yahoo has announced the launch of new features for Yahoo Mail, providing consumers with ‘first-to-market’ experiences for their inbox, to save time and improve productivity. Yahoo Mail’s new updates meet the needs of consumers who are doing more online since the pandemic and want to manage and personalise their inboxes to support their digital lifestyle. […]

Nestlé Partners With Local Rotary Clubs To Celebrate Australia
  • Marketing
  • Media

Nestlé Partners With Local Rotary Clubs To Celebrate Australia

Every community has a story to celebrate: Nestlé Professional continues to ‘Celebrate Australia’ with a new limited-edition range. Nestlé Professional partners with local Rotary Clubs for ‘Celebrate Australia’ campaign’s second year, showcasing six new Aussie towns. Iconic Australian brand Milo has joined Nescafé Blend 43 in the second iteration of the ‘Celebrate Australia campaign by […]

The Media Shop & Broadsign Team Up To Fuel Growth
  • Media

The Media Shop & Broadsign Team Up To Fuel Growth

Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, and Australian outdoor media company The Media Shop has announced a partnership that will fuel the growth of TMS’ network of retail signage. TMS is leveraging the Broadsign Platform to streamline ad sales and manage and distribute content across its expanding display network, including IGNITE, a new collection […]

On Leadership, Words & Andrew Thorburn
  • Opinion

On Leadership, Words & Andrew Thorburn

Freelance consultant Daniel Bluzer-Fry (lead image) highlights the need to consider language in the way leaders respond, not simply the beliefs leaders espouse when it comes to leadership… There’s never a dull moment in the AFL and I love watching a ‘religious freedom’ flashpoint explode in a corporate landscape dripping with DEI ideas, discourse and […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine