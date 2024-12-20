Merry Christmas From B&T

It’s our final day of 2024 here at B&T and I’d like to extend a massive thank you to all of you, our readers, for your help and support this year.

Next year, 2025, is set to be an extra special year for B&T. We’re turning 75. I hope that we’ll see you all there. We’ve plenty in store for you to look forward to.

Over the course of 2024, we’ve introduced a series of new initiatives that I’m especially proud of the team for producing.

First, the inaugural Agency Scorecards. This was a bold new play for the market and led ably by our Features & Analysis Editor, Arvind Hickman.

The scorecards will be returning in 2025, with a series of iterations and improvements that we cannot wait to tell you about.

Next, we introduced a beefed-up version of our Campaign of the Month segment. Working with our friends at System1, we run the rule over the previous month’s most important campaigns and ascertain, with the help of some crack creatives, which was best.

B&T’s Women in Media Awards were another triumph (as were all our awards). However, given some of the headlines in the popular press about the media industry, the Awards felt particularly poignant and powerful this year. I’d strongly recommend that you take the time to familiarise yourself with our winners.

We’ve also started working with Bastion, producing original research on some of the country’s biggest talking points and what they mean for brands. It’s excellent, in-depth research that is well worth studying. Most recently, we’ve taken a look at the monarchy and gambling ad bans.

Finally, our coverage of the Sports Marketing segment has gone from strength-to-strength this year. For a nation of dyed-in-the-wool sports lovers, sports partnerships and sponsorships remain one of the premier ways for brands to connect with consumers. Kudos to our own Aimee Edwards for leading this important coverage.