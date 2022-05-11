Merchantwise Licencing Partners With Business In Heels For Leadership Summit: Women In Marketing

We are counting down the days to the Leadership Summit: Women in Marketing on this Friday 13 May (virtually) where industry leaders will discuss career progression, being customer-centric and the future of marketing technology. Major Summit Partner, Merchantwise, is Australia’s leading brand licensing and merchandising agency in Australia & New Zealand. Suzie Veitch sat down with Merchantwise to find out more about their work.

Since 1999, Merchantwise Licensing has supported many of the world’s best loved brands in entertainment, sports, tourism & leisure, whilst developing brand extensions and retail programs for consumers of all ages.

“Every great brand has its own unique personality. We get to know them, understand their quirks, protect them, sing their praises and help them make new friends. Consumers are moving beyond traditional merchandise and seeking engaging and memorable experiences that bring the brand to life.”

Merchantwise takes brands further by developing unique brand partnerships across all consumer touchpoints, from packaged goods, services and promotions, through to digital and live entertainment.

Two recent exciting examples are;

1. Minecraft X Puma Suede Collaboration: Inspired by in-game world elements, PUMA builds it’s basic foundation off the fundamental building blocks of the Minecraft experience – dirt, grass and water to form the colourway which is rendered in the design’s classic suede material. Other custom features of this collab also include the ‘Creeper’ face graphic on the tongue labels instead of the usual Big Cat, Formstripe shifted on the lateral to depict the blue ‘water’ underlay, and the medial inverted to show ‘grass’.

2. The Oodies by The Davie Group X Emoji – The Iconic Brand Licensing Collaboration. Featuring the eggplant emoji brand icon for the men’s Oodie design and the peach emoji brand icon for the female Oodie, the cheeky and playful range launched in February for Valentines Day. To complement the emoji – The Iconic Brand X Oodies offering, the collaboration also include The Davie Group launch a cheeky range of emoji brand socks and underwear.

“We are pleased to have partnered the much-loved emoji brand with The Davie Group’s Oodies for this playful Valentine’s range. emoji – The Iconic Brand continues to be a very popular brand here in Australia and New Zealand as well as around the world and are thrilled this collaboration has been a resounding success,” Kerryn McCormack, Merchantwise Licensing’s General Manager, Licensing.

Watch Emoji X Oodie TikTok video

https://www.tiktok.com/@emojitheiconicbrand/video/7076585237219790086

