Merchantwise Launches Blockbuster Retail Campaign For A Minecraft Movie Across ANZ

Merchantwise has secured an impressive and comprehensive cross-category retail campaign for the launch of licensed Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ A Minecraft Movie product across Australia and New Zealand.

Available now in both mass and independent retailers in the two countries, the specially designed and created product ranges for A Minecraft Movie coincide with the theatrical release of the film, which has just premiered locally.

Retailers including EB Games, BIG W, Target, Kmart, Best&Less, Myer and The Warehouse are each supporting with exclusive product ranges for tweens and youth.

Celebrating the first movie for the best-selling video game of all time, the extensive cross-category retail program across plush, apparel, footwear and accessories for A Minecraft Movie has been developed to tie into iconic moments and characters from the movie.

Headstart International has come on board to support the program, bringing the magic of A Minecraft Movie to life with an innovative range of pixelated-looking plush. With medium characters, medium plush multipacks and 6” sized plush available, the range includes four fan-favourite characters: the iconic Creeper, Dennis the loyal Wolf, the fluffy Sheep, and the buzzing Bee.

With various A Minecraft Movie-inspired prints and colourways, the on-trend apparel range from Caprice includes all the autumn and winter essentials for the tween and youth markets. With pieces including bomber and spray jackets, hoodies, tees and trackpants, the A Minecraft Movie apparel range also features sleepwear. Four lines of footwear are available from Caprice, which include slippers as well as gumboots. A branded umbrella completes the seasonal fashion collection.

In Australia, EB Games is marking the movie launch with a skilfully crafted range of apparel and accessories featuring a bespoke movie style to give fans the perfect pop culture look.

For New Zealand, MacEwen Import and Design has launched a branded collection of outerwear and sleep pieces for tweens and youth at The Warehouse.

Globally executed deals with LEGO and Mattel will see A Minecraft Movie product ranges also available in the two countries.

Based on the best-selling game in the world, A Minecraft Movie is a star-studded action-adventure comedy about teamwork, creativity and the ability to craft your own destiny. In the Overworld, anything you can dream about, you can create! Experience Minecraft like never before in this action-packed epic adventure starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black. A Minecraft Movie is only in cinemas now.

“Retail shelves across Australia and New Zealand are stacking up with even more exciting new consumer products inspired by the film based on the best-selling game in the world. Launching to coincide with the theatrical release of A Minecraft Movie, which is exceeding box office expectations, our extensive cross-category retail campaign reflects the star-studded action-adventure comedy and is being incredibly well supported locally by both mass and independent specialty retailers. From epic plush and seasonal outerwear to sleepwear right through to bespoke accessories, our retail program has been built for every Minecraft and A Minecraft Movie-loving fan,” said Merchantwise gaming director Patrick Lynam.