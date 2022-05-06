Menulog Appoints Melissa Domingo, Head of Retention Marketing, CRM & Loyalty

Menulog Appoints Melissa Domingo, Head of Retention Marketing, CRM & Loyalty
Menulog has added to its retention marketing team for customers, partners and couriers, with the promotion of Melissa Domingo to Head of Retention Marketing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Loyalty.

Melissa has over 20 years of marketing industry experience, most recently in the role of CRM and Loyalty Manager at Menulog, joining the team in 2017. During this time, Melissa has helped to train and upskill her team, resulting in improved customer order frequency and the implementation of various creative retention strategies.

Notably, Melissa was involved in the Menulog Baller Banquet in 2019, a gamified customer loyalty program that aligned with the platform’s well-known Snoop Dogg partnership. The customer retention campaign brought fun, gamifying the food ordering process,  and rewarding interactions with Menulog.

Commenting on the new role, Melissa said, “I’m thrilled to step into this new role and more closely collaborate with senior leaders across the business. I am a firm believer in treating customers as individuals, and that data insights are worth more than gold for curating smart and effective customer experiences.”

“During my time at Menulog, I have learned that on-demand food delivery consumers seek three key things – the right supply of food and convenience partners, quality service at every touch point and good value for money. The beauty of retention marketing is that you can meet these needs through effective strategy and creative execution.

Melissa has built her experience in data-driven marketing roles spanning various industries such as Finance, Television and Media, Marketing Agencies, Retail and Group Buying. She has worked with large, well-known organisations such as Foxtel/Austar, Harvey Norman and Groupon.

