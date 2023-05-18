Meltwater Boosts Australian Growth With New Enterprise Suite

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Meltwater, a all-in-one data-as-a-service provider, announced the availability of Meltwater Enterprise Intelligence Suite, a unified, comprehensive offering that provides actionable insights and transformative impact to enterprise clients.

    Meltwater’s enterprise intelligence suite brings to life the company’s vision of harnessing the world’s data in real time to unlock brands’ competitive edge. Using best-in-class artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing, computer vision and inference models, the solution provides a unified view of datasets across sources, including media, user-generated content, influencer metrics, business intelligence, and first-party data.

    David Hickey, executive director Asia Pacific at Meltwater commented: “As Australian organisations are facing tighter data privacy regulations, having access to comprehensive, real-time datasets is vital. With Meltwater’s enterprise innovations, brands get deeper, bespoke insights, unified data from multiple sources, and customised data delivery so that they can focus on what matters the most – identifying and meeting customer needs in a privacy-safe way.”

    Meltwater’s Enterprise Intelligence Suite offering includes:

    • Detailed reporting and analysis – moves beyond traditional PR and marketing measurements to gain deeper insights into the quality of coverage and message penetration.
    • A 360-degree view of data – combines Meltwater’s data with first-party and third-party datasets for more compelling insights, context and comparisons.
    • Custom data delivery and packaging – provides control over how organisations visualise key metrics and communicate data via Meltwater’s active display and custom dashboards.
    • Premium customer support – organisations receive proactive guidance and best practices to help solve business challenges more effectively.

    With an ongoing commitment to innovation, Meltwater’s recent product updates have included improved search management – which enables users to easily filter between online, print, broadcast and media type, as well as enhanced Custom Dashboards that allow customers to easily build dashboards and reports in a single hub, incorporating insights from across its product suite that combine both news and social sources.

    As Meltwater prioritises expanding its enterprise business, the team grew by 55 per cent in ANZ over the last year, led by Meltwater’s Enterprise Sales Area Director, Georgina Bitcon, who was recently recognised as the winner of the ‘Sales’ category in the B&T Women Leading Tech awards.

    In the past year, the company’s ANZ business added 270 new clients to its portfolio, while continuing to successfully double down on its strategy to expand enterprise accounts including Canva, AstraZeneca and Kellogg’s.

    “It was clear from our first interaction with Meltwater that it was a very easy platform to use and the accessible insights made reporting up to our leadership team much smoother. It was our first time having access to reports which were visually appealing and easy to digest, and that made it possible to tell a story about the work that the Corporate Affairs team does,” said Alicia Doherty, senior manager, Corporate Affairs, ANZ at Kellogg’s.

    To support the team’s growth, Abi Wendt has recently been appointed as managing director, Client Success Enterprise for ANZ. Abi brings over eight years experience building, leading and managing customer teams in fast growth, global SaaS technology organisations and startups in the UK and US, and will be responsible for overseeing and leading the customer success team, providing support to Meltwater’s largest and most strategic customers whilst driving growth and fostering innovation in the region.

    This announcement comes on the heels of Meltwater also being accredited the ‘Best Creator and Discovery Marketing Platform’ AiMCO award for its Klear platform in Australia.

