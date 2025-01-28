Meet A 30 Under 30 Judge & Get Inspired By Last Year’s Entry Videos!

With on-time entries closing this Friday, 31 January, B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, we’re gearing up for a night celebrating the rising stars of our industry. Are you on the fence about entering? Here’s why Francesca Ryan, marketing manager at Cartology, why she’s judging this year’s Awards. Plus scroll to the bottom for entry inspo!

Check out last year’s winners here and last year’s finalists here!

B&T: Why did you decide to judge this year’s B&T 30 Under 30 Awards?

Francesca Ryan: It’s an honour to judge this year’s awards. To encourage and champion the work of those just starting their careers is wonderful. The awards are a brilliant opportunity to support young talent and hear from the best and brightest up-and-coming voices in the industry.

Growth and development are so important in the early (and all!) stages of your career and I’m a big advocate. I personally find it refreshing to hear new and alternating perspectives that challenge the norm and advocate for doing things differently.

B&T: What are your biggest pieces of advice for the next generation of talent in our industry?

FR: I was once given the advice early in my career that I should treat everyone the same, from a coordinator to a CEO. Manners and kindness always go a long way. The reality is that media and marketing is a small and close-knit industry and with the view being a long career, it helps to remember you never meet anyone just once.

No doubt this year’s entrants will have unique and successful careers full of exciting opportunities and varied roles. Understanding your core personal skills and finding a way to apply them to each new (and likely varied) role will be key. It’s impossible to be good at everything, know your strengths and hone them. Then surround yourself with people who will compliment your skills and help you grow.

B&T: Why is it important to champion younger people in our industry?

FR: No one ever starts their career at the top and those of us who have been in the industry can really help these future leaders grow themselves and the industry. These are the faces that will be at the front of the industry in the years to come bringing new energy, ideas and innovation to the table.

The media and marketing industry is full of so much talent, welcoming new voices, a great combination of fresh eyes, experience and skills always makes for the best results.

B&T: What was a defining moment in your career that lead you to the place you are today?

FR: It’s hard to pinpoint one defining moment in my career. Instead, it has been people who have had a lasting impact on my professional path and watched and supported my growth both personally and professionally. I have had the good fortune to learn from some brilliant female marketers in my time, Janine Wood, Nikki Clarkson, Jane King and Jodie Koning, each imparting valuable wisdom and experience.

Focusing on doing good work is the sound advice from Nikki that seems to ring in my ears often. There is often lots of noise in corporate life, but keep the focus on doing good work.

Check out some of the entry videos from last year’s Awards:

Michelle Melky, creative director, Amplify.

Melky led the TikTok strategy for Barbie in Australia in 2023, so it was only right that her entry video was done via the platform. Melky also led the production of four Spotify original podcast and produced season 2 of the scripted TikTok series ‘Love Songs for Tinder’.

Her “30 Reasons for 30 Under 30” video takes us through her enviable achievements and is a Masterclass in putting your own spin on an entry video. She did skip some numbers, but in her own words, it’s an award for being creative, not an accountant.

@michelle_melky I know I skipped some numbers there this is an award for being creative not an accountant 😭😭 ♬ original sound – Michelle Melky

Chloe Burns, senior technology project manager, CHEP Network

Burns has worked on multiple cross-platform digital media campaigns. Skilled in e-commerce platforms, SEO, user experience design and project management across both web and mobile platforms, she has a passion for design innovation, learning new things and exploring different mediums to create immersive experiences.

Burns believes that if she is the smartest person in the room, she’s in the wrong room. Her tireless desire to keep learning and to nurture relationships with people from all sides of the advertising and media industries makes it clear that curiosity and positivity are key tenets to succeeding in this industry.

By sharing what makes her unique, as well as where she still wants to improve, Burns’ entry video is relatable and lets us see what she’s all about!

Kate O’Loughlin, strategy director, Wavemaker Australia & New Zealand

While B&T wouldn’t usually forgive someone for getting us confused with Vogue, Kate O’Loughlin’s video was so charming we let it slide. We loved O’Loughlin’s creative take on the entry video, and encourage all entrants to think outside the box to make your video stand out!

