We’ve Got More Of Your B&T 30 Under 30, Presented By Vevo, Videos!

Already feeling inadequate? Then take a look at another batch of our very impressive B&T 30 under 30, presented by Vevo, finalists!

These rockstars are not just thriving in their career, they are also supporting younger colleagues, challenging the status quo, and generally making the industry a better place.

What’s not to love?

This year we asked entrants for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards to submit a video alongside their entry. You can check out some of the talent below!

Please not we are putting these videos out in no particular order.

Tom Fogarty, Senior Publicist at Ogilvy PR

If Tom Fogarty’s telephone manor is this good in real life, then expect a lot of Ogilvy stories in B&T.

Drew Worthington, Head of Campaigns at The Brag Media

Drew Worthington had an unconventional route into the industry, I think we can all agree we are lucky to have him!

Eloise Edstein, Performance Director at OMD Media

Not only has Edstein already spent four years working overseas, but she won awards whilst she was there. Leave some for the rest of us.

Jasmine Burford, Account Director, Tide Communications

Not only is Jasmine Burford phenomenal at her job (backed by raising an eye-watering amount of new business) but she’s also working to make the world a better place.

Chloe Burns, Senior Technology Project Manager, CHEP Network

Chloe Burns is working on easing people’s minds in relation to AI. I there a more worthy pursuit?