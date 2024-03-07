We’ve Got More Of Your B&T 30 Under 30, Presented By Vevo, Videos!

We’ve Got More Of Your B&T 30 Under 30, Presented By Vevo, Videos!
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Already feeling inadequate? Then take a look at another batch of our very impressive B&T 30 under 30, presented by Vevo,  finalists!

These rockstars are not just thriving in their career, they are also supporting younger colleagues, challenging the status quo, and generally making the industry a better place.

What’s not to love?

This year we asked entrants for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards to submit a video alongside their entry. You can check out some of the talent below!

Please not we are putting these videos out in no particular order.

Be the first to see who wins and BUY your tickets now for B&T’s Under 30 Awards night. Expect incredible music – we have DJ Groove City joining us, VIP prize giveaways, and a night you won’t forget!

 

Tom Fogarty, Senior Publicist at Ogilvy PR

If Tom Fogarty’s telephone manor is this good in real life, then expect a lot of Ogilvy stories in B&T.

 

@tomfogarty95

Sell in day for B&T’s 30 under 30 submission #30under30

♬ original sound – Tom

Drew Worthington, Head of Campaigns at The Brag Media

Drew Worthington had an unconventional route into the industry, I think we can all agree we are lucky to have him!

Eloise Edstein, Performance Director at OMD Media

Not only has Edstein already spent four years working overseas, but she won awards whilst she was there. Leave some for the rest of us.

 

Jasmine Burford, Account Director, Tide Communications

Not only is Jasmine Burford phenomenal at her job (backed by raising an eye-watering amount of new business) but she’s also working to make the world a better place.

Chloe Burns, Senior Technology Project Manager, CHEP Network

Chloe Burns is working on easing people’s minds in relation to AI. I there a more worthy pursuit?

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine
  • Media
  • TV Ratings

TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine

The popular quiz show has provided a boost to Nine’s news offering which had a reach of 1,846,000 yesterday, just below Seven’s new’s reach of 1,998,000. Married At First Sight was of course the most-watched TV show of the night with a total reach of 2,695,000. Meanwhile, A Current Affair had 1,674,000 metro viewers and […]

Screen Queensland Launches New Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator Initiative
  • Media

Screen Queensland Launches New Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator Initiative

The Miles Government through Screen Queensland has launched the agency’s first Channel Lab initiative to support emerging creators who use online platforms to share their screen stories. Lead image: Changer co-founders Ant McCormack and Farad Meher-Homji deliver an Accelerator workshop for YouTube.  This new initiative, in partnership with Changer with support from YouTube, is providing […]

Top Brands Invited To Shape Vivid Sydney 2024
  • Advertising

Top Brands Invited To Shape Vivid Sydney 2024

Destination NSW is inviting leading brands to help shape Vivid Sydney 2024 as a commercial partner in the world-renowned annual festival of Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney is the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest and most innovative festival of art, culture and creative industries. The theme for this year’s celebration of creativity, community, innovation, and […]