Watch The Finalists’ Entry Videos For The B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, HERE!
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Here at B&T, we’ve always known that you’re a talented bunch, but even we didn’t realise just how talented you are.

This year we asked entrants for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, to submit a video alongside their entry.

We decided that the videos were far too good to keep to ourselves so we will be releasing them ahead of our exclusive awards ceremony which will be taking place next Thursday at the Metro Theatre in Sydney. Buy your early bird tickets for the awards NOW before the price goes up tomorrow.

The videos will be released in no particular order so please do put the champagne away if you see yourself in one of the below videos.

That being said, please do celebrate making it onto the shortlist. Yesterday 2023 B&T 30 under 30 finalist Rosemary Ball revealed that being on the shortlist alone helped her to grab her dream job. 

Remind yourself of who is on the list HERE.

Without further ado:

Molly Maguire, Qantas Loyalty Partnership Manager, Medium Rare Content Agency

Maguire has an impressive roster of previous employers under her name, with Foxtel, News Corp, and Medium Rare named as just some of the places she has worked.

Her talent has already been recognised with Maguire winning the future-focused award at News Corp for her work at Harvey Norman.

 

Michelle Melky, Creative Director, Amplify

Michelle Melky led the TikTok strategy for Barbie in Australia in 2023, so its only right that her own entry has been done via the platform.

If you’re feeling secure in your skin check out her enviable achievements here:

@michelle_melky

I know I skipped some numbers there this is an award for being creative not an accountant 😭😭

♬ original sound – Michelle Melky

Kyle Gradidge, Group Account Director, Hardhat

Aside from smashing his day job with impressive results and a healthy roster of awards, Kyle Gradidge has worked hard to improve diversity within the marketing industry. He actively works with young men in the Western suburbs to help them gain exposure to the marketing industry.

 

Jefri Phillips, Marketing Technology Account Director, Annalect

Like all of our entrants, Phillips is not yet 30. That hasn’t stopped him being recognised as a thought leader in his field, talking about data collaboration at several industry events.

Sophie Hackett, Art Director at DDB Australia

You know you’re not bad at your job when your CEO takes time to give an endorsement on your entry video – check out Hackett’s video here:

 

 




