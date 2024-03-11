Watch The Entry Videos For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!

We are just a few days away from B&T’s legendary 30 under 30 awards, presented by Vevo.

If you’ve not had your fill of entry videos, then never fear, because we’ve got even more fabulous entry videos to share with you right here.

This talented lot will leave you in no doubt of the intense talent within our industry.

If you do see your own or your pal’s video here then please refrain from celebrating. Having your video shared unfortunately does not mean that you’ve won an award. But please do continue to celebrate making it onto the list.

We still have a handful of tickets left for our awards ceremony at the Metro Theatre this Thursday, so if you do want to come along – buy your tickets HERE.

Kate O’Loughlin, Initiative

We wouldn’t usually forgive someone for getting us confused with Vogue but Kate O’Loughlin is so charming we can’t help it.

Jordan Grimston, The Trade Desk

Jordan Grimston has some pretty notable achievements, as well as a pretty fabulous background. What a view!

Marko Zitko, Freelancer.com

You’ll be mega impressed with Marko Zitko’s punchy delivery and very impressive charts.

Josh Kessel, Butter Insurance

Josh Kessel wanted to be a tennis player but then fell in love with marketing. Tennis’s loss is marketing’s gain we say!

Ashlee Barnes, oOh!media

It’s not easy to be the glue between the sales and the tech team but Ashlee Barnes makes it look easy.