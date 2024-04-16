MECCA & Fendi Among Premium Advertisers For oOh!media Woollahra OOH Network Launch

oOh!media has today announced launch partners for the fully digital Woollahra Out of Home Street Furniture network – the first phase of oOh!’s Premium Sydney offering.

Luxury brands, including JLR Australia, MECCA, and LVMH’s prestigious brands Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, and Fendi, are debuting across state-of-the-art LED screens. These screens are powered entirely by renewable energy and are located in 10 affluent eastern suburbs, including Double Bay, Bellevue Hill, Darling Point, Point Piper, Vaucluse, Paddington, Woollahra, Watsons Bay, Rose Bay, and Edgecliff.

oOh! has launched the fully digital street furniture network following Woollahra Council’s decision to award the prestigious long-term contract in July last year.

“We are delighted to be part of oOh!’s launch across the Woollahra network where we will display our new 2024 Range Rover Sport campaign for the first time. The Range Rover Sport redefines luxury, and it’s fitting that we are launching this new campaign in the exclusive Woollahra district where many of our valued clients live and work,” said Rowena Vas, head of communication, JLR Australia.

“We are thrilled that our digital campaign will be powered by 100% renewable energy, which is in line with our 2030 sustainability targets”.

oOh!’s comprehensive network offers high-quality infrastructure and community information for residents and commuters and provides advertisers access to high-value audiences with a median salary of $250,000 and property prices 3.7 times higher than Sydney’s median.

The network of new bus shelters and refurbishment of existing non-heritage sites, funded by oOh! is the first street furniture network in the prestigious local government area.

“Woollahra represents an exciting milestone for oOh! and marks the first phase of our Premium Sydney network vision. We’re delighted to welcome luxury brands such as, JLR, Tiffany & Co.,TAG Heuer, and Fendi as launch partners. They understand the value of the audience, and their swift involvement reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver cutting-edge Out-of-home advertising solutions for all brands,” said Paul Sigaloff, chief revenue and growth officer, oOh!.

Woollahra is the first stage of oOh!’s Premium Sydney Out of Home network that, when complete later this year, will also encompass the new Sydney Metro City and Martin Place Retail precinct.

Sydney Metro City includes eight new strategically positioned CBD stations – Barangaroo, Martin Place, Gadigal (Pitt Street), Crows Nest, Victoria Cross (North Sydney), Waterloo and new Metro platforms at Central and Sydenham; while the Martin Place Retail precinct will be the new home to Macquarie’s global headquarters and features vibrant and diverse retail and premium dining spaces and a new underground connection for Martin Place Station customers.