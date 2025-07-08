Ticketek Media Account Goes ‘On Sale’

Ticketek Entertainment Group (TEG) is reviewing its media agency as part of a broader strategy to optimise its media investments.

TEG’s media account is currently managed through a combination of in-house and external agencies.

Ovation, TEG’s in-house media division, offers data-driven marketing and technology solutions tailored to the live entertainment and sports industries. It integrates services from TEG Analytics, TEG Digital, and TEG Insights to offer analytics, research, personalisation, and advanced digital marketing.

Zenith Sydney is the current media agency for TEG’s subsidiary, TEG Live, which handles media strategy for music tours and exhibitions. Zenith Sydney has been managing this account since October 2017.

A spokesperson for TEG said: “As we significantly invest in media each year, it’s important that we’re receiving the best possible value and service in-market”.

“This process is part of a long-overdue review.”

Zenith Sydney declined to comment on the matter.