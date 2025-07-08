The Comms. People Nabs Queensland Tourism Industry Council PR Account

Indie comms agency The Comms. People has won the public relations work for the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC), the peak body representing tourism across the state.

Together, they’ll focus on amplifying QTIC’s role as the voice of the industry – particularly as its contribution to Queensland’s economy continues to grow ahead of Brisbane 2032.

Co-founder of The Comms. People, Heather Mollins, said the agency was thrilled to be partnering with QTIC.

“QTIC plays an incredibly important role advocating for the future of Queensland tourism. It’s an industry we deeply care about – one that touches every corner of the state and brings together innovation, resilience and the best of human connection. We’re incredibly proud to support QTIC in telling that story,” she said.

QTIC CEO Natassia Wheeler said the partnership would help shine a light on the work of the organisation and the strength of its network.

“We’re pleased to be working with The Comms. People to help raise the profile of QTIC and our members as we continue to advocate for the tourism industry across Queensland at a state and national level. Now more than ever, it’s critical that the voice of tourism is heard, and we’re confident this partnership will help us do just that.”

The Comms. People recently welcomed natural disaster responders McDermott Aviation to their client portfolio, alongside peak industry body QTIC. They join a growing list of partners including Noosa Chocolate Factory, Visit Moreton Bay, Catton and Tondelstrand Family Lawyers, and The Curated Plate food and drink festival. The team also recently wrapped a project with global food brand McCormick.

