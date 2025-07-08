Making The Switch: 80% Of Aussies Ready To Swap Household Service Providers

The Growth Distillery, in collaboration with The Research Agency, has revealed that most Australians remain open to switching consumer and household service providers even when they are not actively looking to change.

The study, Reframe: Switching, reveals 78 per cent of Australians remain open to better options across Banking, Superannuation, Insurance, and Utilities.

To influence consumers at this early stage, brands face a fundamental challenge: consumers want brands they can trust but trust requires time and experience that doesn’t exist yet. This creates a powerful opportunity for brands who understand that reputation is the essential shortcut to establishing trust. This reputation becomes the bridge that allows new consumers to consider brands they haven’t experienced before.

Other key findings include:

70 per cent of Australians actively seek deals

60 per cent feel controlled by consumer and household service providers

80 per cent are tired of empty trust claims

The research equips marketers with two actionable frameworks:

1. Reputation Pathway: brands should undertake a health-check that adopts one of four strategic approaches:

Reflect: Demonstrate earned expertise while continuing to evolve

Rise: Show ambition and vision that inspires others

Real: Present an authentic story without spin

Rebel: Challenge norms with different approaches

2. Credibility Levers: complement the chosen reputation pathway using the six credibility levers of Clarity, Capability, Control, Consistency, Care, and Context to drive better emotional connection to potential customers.

Ciel Graham, Research Director at The Growth Distillery said: “We have increasingly seen and heard Australians are more open than ever to switching, and it’s not because they’re actively looking, but because they’re always listening. This means brands need to engage more meaningfully and earlier – well before consumers show any intention to switch.”

The Growth Distillery is an independent research think-tank, powered by News Corp Australia.