M&C Saatchi Hires Slew Of New Creatives As The Group Prepares For Global Rebrand In March

M&C Saatchi has announced a series of hires across its creative departments as the agency repositions itself with a new focus under its “Cultural Power” proposition.

The new hires are Stephanie Allen and Andrew Torrisi as creative directors, Bryce Waters as senior creative, Christopher McKee as creative director, Hannah Melanson as creative director, Amy Morrison as copywriter and Dan Borghesi as creative director.

“This influx of talent is the driving force behind our evolution as a creative powerhouse. Our cultural power proposition recognises the potential of ideas that go beyond paid space to actively engage audiences, become part of news and conversation, create fame, and add real value to communities. To this end, we have deliberately sought out what we call ‘bridging talent ’- globally awarded creatives who think in a way that unites specialist skills across our Group, bringing media strategists, social influencers, designers, and experiential creators into big ideas. Their fresh perspectives, passion, and expertise will help us deliver world-class work that transforms brands and inspires audiences,” Steve Coll, group chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Group said.

Stephanie Allen and Andrew Torrisi joined as creative directors in November 2024. This duo has delivered campaigns for some of Australia’s biggest brands. Stephanie was named a B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards creative winner in 2020, while Andrew earned recognition as AWARD School NSW Tutor of the Year in 2022.

Bryce Waters joined as senior creative in December 2024. An art director with over a decade of experience at agencies like VML and Host, Waters also practices photography. Bryce has created campaigns for brands like Bankwest, Pizza Hut, Colgate Palmolive and McDonald’s brands.

Christopher McKee joined as creative director in December 2024. Birmingham-born, London-raised and now Melbourne-based, McKee has worked at McCann London, where he led accounts like Sky Sports and TSB while working across other blockbuster brands including Xbox, eBay and Nurofen.

Hannah Melanson joins M&C Saatchi as creative director in January 2025. Born in Canada, lived and learned in cities around the world, and now based in Sydney, Melanson has spent over 12 years in Australia’s ad land, crafting campaigns for the likes of Tourism Australia and Hyundai.

Amy Morrison is joining as a copywriter. Morrison has worked on campaigns like McDonald’s Big Mac Chant revival. She has also worked on Lifeblood and Bundaberg Rum.

Dan Borghesi was promoted to creative director in November 2024. He heas lead projects such as the UNCLOUD anti-vaping campaign and The Plastic Forecast for the Minderoo Foundation. Dan is a former AWARD School Tutor and has been at M&C since 2018.

These hires come as the Group prepares for its global rebrand in March 2025.