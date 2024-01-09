MATTA Showcases Tennis In All Its Glory In ATP Tour Campaign

MATTA Showcases Tennis In All Its Glory In ATP Tour Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



A new brand campaign for the ATP Tour, ‘This is Tennis’, created by sports marketing agency MATTA, has launched today to mark the start of the 2024 season.

The campaign launches as the global tour gets underway for the year, and shines a light on life, on and off the court, for the world’s leading tennis players and their fans. It features several of the biggest names in tennis, but gives a fresh focus to the new generation of players rising to the top of the sport, such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, battling it out in epic contests on the tour, and seeking to become the best in the world.

The campaign launch film takes any preconceptions that the sport of tennis is genteel, traditional and elitist, and blows them up, telling the story of what tennis and the ATP Tour truly represent today, as a modern, global and progressive sport. High-octane, top-tier action, is showcased alongside innovations within the sport, such as the ATP Tour’s Carbon Tracker app. Throughout all of this, the film also profiles the younger, more diverse generation of fans that now follow the sport of tennis.

The campaign film will be supported by content across social media channels, and will be amplified during key moments across the course of the ATP’s year-long season.

“This season we wanted to push ourselves creatively. Our game, players, tournaments and fans have all evolved, and so too has our storytelling. This is Tennis aims to engage with our younger fans and build emotional bonds with the ATP Tour. It’s rooted in bold and brave thinking, and emotive human storytelling that really shines through on the launch film. There are so many incredible narratives in play this season, and the campaign captures the excitement and motion of it all,” said Paul Taylor, senior director of brand & creative at ATP Tour.

“With this campaign, we wanted to show tennis in a new light. This campaign shows the evolution of men’s tennis, to a more progressive, bold, innovative and diverse space. The next generation of stars are breaking through to the top of the game, and with this film we’ve sought to tell their stories both on the court, and showing their true selves off it. We’re very proud of the evolution of this campaign, which we think takes tennis into a brand new space,” said Matt Campbell, executive creative director at MATTA.




Please login with linkedin to comment

atp Australian Open tennis australia

Latest News

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
  • Technology

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, haemorrhaged staff safety from its global trust and safety team and reinstated more than 6,100 Australian accounts since Elon Musk’s (pictured) takeover. The news follows the company submitting detailed information on its travails over the last year to Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. It had only previously given […]

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
  • Media

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!

Have you ever dreamed of being a morning breakfast host? Well, you might change your mind once you’ve seen a day in the life of Sunrise Host Katie Brown (which included a meagre 3 HOURS sleep)! The Channel Seven presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to give insight into the realities of working on breakfast […]

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
  • Media

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open

Ahead of the Asutralian Open, Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street (HMLQS) has become the first in Melbourne’s CBD to offer a rooftop Pickleball Court. Popping up from 12 – 28 January, HMLQS has partnered with Game4Padel to offer hotel guests and the general public the chance to play a match of pickleball against a backdrop […]

Teenager sending email from smart phone in her bed, Typing text message on smartphone. young cell phone addict teen awake at night in bed using smartphone for chatting
  • Technology

IAS: Parents Overwhelmingly Believe That Advertisers & Publishers Should Operate Responsibly

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has released a new whitepaper, finding that parents overwhelmingly believe that publishers should be concerned about the well-being of their audience and that brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly. The new whitepaper ‘The Rise of Responsible Media’ surveyed some 1,500 parents in partnership with MAGNA Media Trials and gathered […]

Melbourne Australia - January 23, 2015: People queue in front of Rod Laver Area entrance for Australian Open tennis.
  • Technology

Magnite Serves Up Programmatic Advertising For Tennis Australia

Magnite’s Demand Manager has been chosen by Tennis Australia as its prebid header bidding wrapper solution. Tennis Australia will use Magnite’s DV+ platform and solely implement Demand Manager as its wrapper solution to monetise its display and mobile inventory programmatically for the first time and ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia is the governing […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]

Albany wind farm at sunset, Western Australia
  • Campaigns

Pacific Blue To Power Australian Open 2024 With 100% Renewable Energy

100 per cent renewable energy generator and retailer Pacific Blue will power the upcoming Australian Open as the Official Renewable Energy Partner of the Australian Open and Tennis Australia in 2024. The partnership will see Pacific Blue supply all of the Australian Open’s electricity needs at Melbourne Park with 100 per cent renewable energy generated from […]