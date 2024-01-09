MATTA Showcases Tennis In All Its Glory In ATP Tour Campaign

A new brand campaign for the ATP Tour, ‘This is Tennis’, created by sports marketing agency MATTA, has launched today to mark the start of the 2024 season.

The campaign launches as the global tour gets underway for the year, and shines a light on life, on and off the court, for the world’s leading tennis players and their fans. It features several of the biggest names in tennis, but gives a fresh focus to the new generation of players rising to the top of the sport, such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, battling it out in epic contests on the tour, and seeking to become the best in the world.

The campaign launch film takes any preconceptions that the sport of tennis is genteel, traditional and elitist, and blows them up, telling the story of what tennis and the ATP Tour truly represent today, as a modern, global and progressive sport. High-octane, top-tier action, is showcased alongside innovations within the sport, such as the ATP Tour’s Carbon Tracker app. Throughout all of this, the film also profiles the younger, more diverse generation of fans that now follow the sport of tennis.

The campaign film will be supported by content across social media channels, and will be amplified during key moments across the course of the ATP’s year-long season.

“This season we wanted to push ourselves creatively. Our game, players, tournaments and fans have all evolved, and so too has our storytelling. This is Tennis aims to engage with our younger fans and build emotional bonds with the ATP Tour. It’s rooted in bold and brave thinking, and emotive human storytelling that really shines through on the launch film. There are so many incredible narratives in play this season, and the campaign captures the excitement and motion of it all,” said Paul Taylor, senior director of brand & creative at ATP Tour.

“With this campaign, we wanted to show tennis in a new light. This campaign shows the evolution of men’s tennis, to a more progressive, bold, innovative and diverse space. The next generation of stars are breaking through to the top of the game, and with this film we’ve sought to tell their stories both on the court, and showing their true selves off it. We’re very proud of the evolution of this campaign, which we think takes tennis into a brand new space,” said Matt Campbell, executive creative director at MATTA.