Mars United Commerce Appoints Former Amazon Ads Exec Kelly Wearmouth As ANZ MD

Mars United Commerce has appointed commerce marketer Kelly Wearmouth as managing director Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

The appointment comes after the business joined the Publicis Groupe in September 2024 after rebranding from The Mars Agency to reflect its transformation to a full-service partner across the entire commerce marketing spectrum.

Wearmouth brings 18 years of experience leading and innovating in senior roles with prominent global companies including Unilever, Microsoft and Telefonica.

She joins from Amazon, where she spent 10 years in Global, US, UK and ANZ-market roles, including delivering Amazon’s first global advertising agreement and launching its first global advertising campaign. As general manager of Amazon in ANZ, Wearmouth built a $100M+ business across all Amazon advertising products including Twitch.

Wearmouth will shape and execute Mars United Commerce’s regional operations, strategic direction and growth, including service expansion through development of new offerings that meet evolving client needs, continue to drive performance and growth by turning every brand experience into a connected commerce opportunity.

Darren Keen, CEO International Markets, Mars United Commerce said, “I am thrilled to welcome Kelly as our new MD for Mars United, ANZ. Her deep local market expertise, combined with world-class commerce and leadership capabilities, makes her the perfect fit to drive our continued success in the region.”

“Kelly joins us at a pivotal stage in our company’s exciting evolution, having joined the Publicis Groupe in Q4 2024. Her leadership will be instrumental in supporting our clients’ growth ambitions, ensuring they thrive in an increasingly dynamic market. We look forward to the impact she will bring to our existing talented team.”

Wearmouth added, ”I am delighted to join the team at such an exciting and transformative time for the company. With a strong foundation in the ANZ market and the ongoing integration across our Publicis Groupe partners, there is unrivalled opportunity to drive innovation and growth for our clients. I look forward to working alongside this uniquely talented team to help our clients achieve their ambitious goals and navigate the evolving commerce market landscape with confidence.”

Wearmouth will lead a 60-strong ANZ team across Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland offices driving performance and growth for clients including Woolworths, Mars Inc., George Weston Foods, McCain, Australian Open and Nestlé.