Mark “MG” Geyer To Join 2GB & Nine Radio On Three-Year Deal

One of rugby league’s most popular personalities, Mark Geyer OAM, has announced that he will be joining 2GB and Nine Radio on a three-year deal starting in 2025.

The NSW and Australian representative and 1991 premiership winner with Penrith will be heard daily on 2GB’s new Drive program, Sydney Now with Clinton Maynard, and also feature weekly on The Continuous Call Team and Wide World of Sports programs.

“I’m pumped to be joining the team at 2GB and very grateful for the opportunity. Some of the biggest names in radio have gone through those 2GB corridors, so it’s humbling to be a part of such an established team. Let’s rip in!” said Geyer.

“We’re so excited to welcome Mark Geyer to the 2GB and Nine Radio family! ‘MG’ is a league legend, an experienced media personality, a business owner, a voice of Western Sydney, and never short of an opinion. We’re looking forward to his unique insights each day on Sydney Now and across the NRL season – further strengthening our top-rating Continuous Call Team line-up as we enter our 39th year on air,” said 2GB content manager Luke Davis.

Geyer joins returning members of the Continuous Call Team in 2025, including Paul Gallen, Darryl ‘The Big Marn’ Brohman, Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell, Josh Morris and host and lead commentator, Mark Levy.