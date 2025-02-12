Mark Coad Takes The MFA Baton From Peter Horgan

Mark Coad succeeds Omnicom Media Group CEO Peter Horgan as chair of the MFA Board, following Horgan’s completion of a decade in the role across five consecutive two-year terms. Virginia Hyland remains deputy.

The Media Federation of Australia (MFA) board has voted at its first sitting for 2025 to appoint IPG Mediabrands Australia CEO Mark Coad as chair, and to re-appoint Havas Media Group CEO Virginia Hyland as deputy chair. Horgan will remain on the board until the conclusion of his tenure at Omnicom.

Horgan has been chair of the MFA Board for about a decade. He will remain on the board until the conclusion of his tenure at Omnicom. Horgan and Coad are long-term friends in the industry and have worked together for years.

MFA CEO Sophie Madden said: “Our industry remains strong and resilient in the face of increasing pressures, and that’s a testament to the dedication and leadership of the MFA Board. Each member is actively engaged and committed to making the media agency industry better at what we do for our clients and our people, guided by our industry purpose of We Are The Changers.

“Congratulations to Mark and Virginia on their election by their peers. I look forward to working alongside them and the rest of the Board as we continue to tackle the key challenges and opportunities shaping our industry’s future.

“Thank you also to Peter Horgan for his exceptional leadership and the lasting positive impact he has made on our industry. It’s been a privilege to work alongside him, and his vision is embedded in so many of the MFA’s achievements over the past decade.”

Coad added: “This industry has been a significant part of my life. I’ve been an active member of the MFA throughout my career and have proudly served on the Board for many years. Being elected Chair by my peers is a true honour. Our industry is in for quite a ride over the next few years.

“Our business model is being stretched into new areas, new deal structures are emerging, and our contractual relationships with clients are undergoing fundamental shifts. We are also seeing increasing scrutiny from clients, regulators and other stakeholders. Now more than ever we must remain dedicated and driven to focus on the things that matter to ensure our industry continues to shine. And that is something I’m dedicated to achieving.”

Hyland said: “The We Are The Changers EVP has played a crucial role in uniting our dynamic industry, elevating the work we do for clients, creating a dynamic industry and fostering a diverse talent pool. It is an incredible honour to be re-elected Deputy Chair of the MFA by such talented peers, and I am committed to driving forward the opportunities that make our industry great under our industry purpose of We are the Changers.”