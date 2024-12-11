Meet Mark Coad: Adland's 'Lovable, Loyal Larrikin'​

Some might characterise the often tumultuous and rapidly changing world of advertising as akin to that Sydney to Hobart yacht race. If that is the case, it is then fitting that Coad’s resilience, calm leadership and humour, which helped him get through back then have also proven to be qualities that has led him to navigate an advertising and media career to the very top.

Coad skippered smaller agency teams in his early career before graduating to larger ships like OMD, PHD and IPG Medibrands, where he built strong team cultures, enjoyed huge success and mentored several industry leaders along the way.

One friend who has known Coad for most of his career is Omnicom Media Group CEO Peter ‘Horgs’ Horgan, who describes him as a “loveable, loyal larrikin”.

“What makes Mark unique is his calmness in any situation and his ability to sum it up with some calming, rural quips. He is the guy you want in the trenches or when it’s all going to custard,” Horgan said.

“A true archetypal Aussie who is loyal and grounded; you couldn’t wish for a better friend. He has grown so many careers and given so much back to the industry through the MFA, charitable endeavours and makes everyone love this industry.”

Horgan notes Coad’s “amazing” sense of humour and confirms to B&T that he has upgraded from the beat-up Datsun of his youth.

“He loves his big Aussie bogan V8 muscle cars and will carry on ad nauseam about how many CCs his V8 has.”

Horgs added that Coad is a tragic Geelong supporter but is unaware that his love of the Cats only paints half of the picture, but more on that later.

Another who has known Coad for a long time is cousin Andrew ‘Billy’ Baxter, former CEO of Publicis Worldwide and Ogilvy, and now chair of Australian Pork and holds several board roles.

“I’m a fairly good historian of agencies over the past 30 to 40 years and I can’t think of any agency CEOs that have been successful leading four or five of them,” he said.

“Mark has an innate ability to move with the times, especially with all of the digital transformation in this industry. Also, a lot of the clients that he’s worked with have been as loyal to him as he has to them.

“With Mark there is certainly a resilience as well as a great sense of humour through the good times and bad. He’s created workplace cultures that are enjoyable and successful.”