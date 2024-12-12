Meet Mark Coad: 'A Father, Funny Man & Calm Leader'

In 2020, Coad joined Fein and Geer when he decided to take the helm of IPG Mediabrands, a position that had been vacated by Danny Bass six months earlier.

The decision to join IPG was about “scratching and itch that hadn’t been scratched”, and Coad was convinced to make the short walk from PHD’s Eveleigh offices to Mediabrands in Surry Hills by his old mate Leigh Terry, who is the IPG Mediabrands APAC lead.

“There’s a lot of offshoring happening throughout the industry, because a lot of those tasks can be done more efficiently elsewhere,” he said.

“When I came to Mediabrands, it helped inspire one of the biggest projects we’ve worked on, which is a whole transformation piece around automation, and removing all of that menial stuff.

“So, we’ve now invested a heap of time and money in the development of automated ways of working bots, and transforming the whole back end of the business.”

Coad describes the digital transformation of media planning and buying as well as the breadth of skills now required as the biggest change he has observed over the years.

“The progression through media agencies used to be linear,” he explained. “You bought regional TV, then you bought Metro TV, then you plan TV and so on; it was a very linear career progression.

“Now, with the explosion of skill sets in here, I wouldn’t know how to do the jobs of most people in this building.

“It changes your role because you’re not leading by example; you’re leading by inspiring and motivating people, and being able to identify and find the skill sets we need.”

He said that clients now expect media planners and buyers to drive growth and rely on media agencies for their counsel and strategic thinking.

He believes a lot of the grunt work will eventually go the way of automation and AI technology executing campaigns, rather than physically buying spots and impressions.

This transition to automated media buying has been going on for years, but Coad reckons that strategic thinking will become even more critical.

“Clients aren’t in the business of buying media, they’re in the business of growth, and how we can best advise them to achieve that growth will be our strongest proposition going forward,” he said.

Coad has also had to lead transformation on the leadership front for Initiative when Fein, Geer and Chris Colter left to join Accenture Song.

Recently Coad installed Jo McAllister to take the reins of Initiative just before Omnicom Media Group announced plans to acquire IPG Mediabrands.

It’s not beyond reason that Coad may one day reunite with Omnicom Media Group.