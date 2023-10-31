Man Of Many Appoints Marcus Hurley From Sydney Dance Co.

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Man of Many, has announced Marcus Hurley (lead image) as their newly appointed Sales and Partnerships Manager.

Bringing with him a wealth of experience from his former role as corporate partnerships manager at Sydney Dance Company, Marcus is set to lead and elevate the brand’s partnership initiatives.

At the Sydney Dance Company, Marcus excelled in growing the corporate partnerships portfolio, securing essential partnerships with industry luminaries like LG SIGNATURE and Cartier. Beyond introducing new relationships, Marcus exemplified how to cultivate and maintain them through an impressive blend of events, social activity, performances and content creation.

The beginning of Marcus Hurley’s impressive sales journey was at the Capital Radio Network, assuming the
role of Account Executive. His relocation to Sydney in 2016 marked a pivotal period at Australian Traveller Media. Here, his tenacity and proficiency paved the way for a rapid ascent from Sales Executive to Sales Manager of Australian Traveller Magazine, fostering collaborations with esteemed clients, including Tourism & Events Queensland and Accor properties.

“I greatly admire Man of Many for its innovative approach and its unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary value to both brands and readers. It’s a privilege to join this dynamic team, and I’m keen to apply my skills and experience to Man of Many’s exploration of new avenues and create successful and lasting partnerships,” Hurley said.

“Having Marcus Hurley onboard marks a promising new chapter for us. His demonstrated expertise in forging strong partnerships with top-tier brands perfectly aligns with our values. As we embrace 2023, Marcus will be a key player in our journey to expand and innovate,” said Frank Arthur, co-founder of Man of Many.

Man of Many is Australia’s first 100% Carbon Neutral Certified digital publisher, and heading into the future, it remains committed to its innovative pursuits, from widening its video production studio, revamping its high-impact and programmatic display offering, hosting live events, launching podcasts, and more.

Founded in 2012 by Scott Purcell and Frank Arthur, Man of Many covers the latest in products, culture and style. Attracting over 2 million global visitors each month, Man of Many was recognised as a finalist for ‘Best Media Platform’ in the 2023 B&T Awards.




