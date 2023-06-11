Mamamia Announces New Editor-In-Chief & Editorial Reshuffle

Mamamia has announced the appointment of Eliza Sorman-Nilsson to editor-in-chief. With over 14 years working in media and a deep understanding of the digital landscape, Sorman-Nilsson has built a career helming some of Australia’s top women’s lifestyle brands (WHIMN, Body & Soul, 9Honey).

Returning to Australia in July after a stint at Vogue Scandinavia, Sorman-Nilsson will play a key role in setting the strategic direction of Mamamia’s content.

Elfy Scott, award-winning journalist, presenter, podcast host and producer has been elevated to the position of executive editor, joining the impressive bench of executive editors (Leigh Campbell, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Clare Stephens).

L-R: Eliza Sorman-Nilsson, Elfy Scott & Valentina Todoroska

Scott will leverage her experience across written content, podcasting, broadcast journalism, and presenting to have a content creation focus across the Mamamia platform.

Scott is a huge talent on the keyboard and behind the pod mic, evidenced by her recent inclusion as the 4th chair on Mamamia Out Loud, as well as an upcoming regular hosting spot on daily news show The Quicky. Elfy will also be working on Mamamia Cover Stories, a new series of deeply researched feature articles that puts a spotlight on important issues women are facing.

Stepping into the role of editor is Valentina Todoroska, who returns to Mamamia after four years. Todoroska’s career in media spans almost 10 years, starting at Mamamia as an intern where she spent the first five years of her career, taking on multiple roles including evening editor, morning editor, deputy editor and managing editor. From there, she became the Lifestyle Editor of 10 Daily (Network 10) before moving to Val Morgan Digital where she was the head of editorial content across POPSUGAR, The Latch and Thrillist. Her work has appeared in a number of outlets including The Daily Telegraph and body+soul.