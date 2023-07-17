Malcolm Turnbull Drops Season 2 Of His Podcast Via LiSTNR

Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has returned to LiSTNR with a new season of his successful podcast series Defending Democracy with Malcolm Turnbull.

Expanded to eight episodes for season two, Turnbull continues to examine the threat to democracy through insightful interviews with leading experts on key issues such as artificial intelligence, defence capabilities and social media algorithms.

Following the impressive season one roll call, which featured former British Prime Minister Theresa May and veteran Homeland Security official John Cohen, the subject matter and guest list for the new season is equally thought-provoking and includes conversations with guests such as Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Justin Bassi and MOBY group chairman and CEO Saad Mohseni.

Former prime minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, said: “In this series we discuss artificial intelligence, Tik Tok, killer robots and ask the question – is technology driving the decline of democracy?

LiSTNR head of news and information, Melanie Withnall, said: “With his exceptional access to leading experts across the globe, we are delighted that Mr Turnbull has expanded his exploration of the issues that continue to vex governments and created a second series of his popular podcast with LiSTNR.”

Season Two Synopsis:

Episode 1: Should we ban TikTok?

Guest: Justin Bassi, Australian Strategic Policy Institute Executive Director

Episode 2: Can we tame AI?

Guest: Toby Walsh, Author, Machines Behaving Badly

Episode 3: Will killer robots save or destroy us?

Guest: Palmer Luckey, Anduril Founder

Episode 4: Meet the new autocrats and learn their playbook

Guest: Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Author, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present

Episode 5: Talking with the Taliban: Keeping the lights on when Democracy flames out

Guest: Saad Mohseni, MOBY Group Chairman and CEO

Episode 6: Secure clean energy will save democracy

Guest: Anna Mikulska, Senior Fellow, Kleinman Center for Energy Policy – University of Pennsylvania

Episode 7: America’s coming civil war

Guest: Barbara F. Walter, Author, How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them

Episode 8: Dispatch from the Frontlines – The U.S. Presidential 2024 Race

Guest: Adam Kinzinger, former US Republican Party Congressman and Member of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack

The second season of Defending Democracy with Malcolm Turnbull is available now on LiSTNR.