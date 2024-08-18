MADE THIS Unveils 3D OOH Experience For L’Oréal’s Kérastase

MADE THIS has taken its five-year partnership delivering assets for 23 L’Oréal brands to new heights with a 3D anamorphic billboard takeover of Melbourne’s Swanston Street to launch the Kérastase Premiére collection.

Passersby will experience an anamorphic illusion as the OOH campaign introduces the Premiére collection from Kérastase, the luxury hair and scalp care brand under L’Oréal’s professional products division.

MADE THIS led the project, harnessing the power of new technologies to create a campaign that reflects the L’Oréal brand’s dedication to product innovation.

The campaign features a 15-second anamorphic 3D animated video, with the Premiere Intensive Repairing Concentrate product shown in a meticulously crafted environment enhanced by 3D effects.

MADE THIS pushed creative boundaries to deliver on a tight timeline and bring L’Oreal‘s vision to life in an impactful way.

“The product appears to soar out of the massive LED screen into the urban landscape, creating a visually striking and immersive experience that reflects the premium nature of the Premiere collection,” said Carol Cheng, account director, L’Oréal.

“Our recent expansion into film and creative technology enables us to provide clients with immersive solutions. This campaign for Kérastase is a prime example of our strengthened partnership,” added Vinne Schifferstein Vidal, managing director, MADE THIS.

The OOH campaign launched on 19 August and runs until 26 August, in Swanston Street, Melbourne.