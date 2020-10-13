Macca’s Threatens Rashays With Cease And Desist Over Big MacJac Burger

Rashays has been slapped by McDonald’s with a cease and desist after the Aussie restaurant chain decided to enter the ‘Big’ burger battle.

As reported on B&T yesterday, Rashays recently unveiled the ‘Big MacJac’ as its answer to the Big Mac/Big Jack.

Rashays says the difference between the Big MacJac and its competitors is that their burger is created with wagyu beef.

And now, it appears Rashays has landed itself in hot water with Macca’s legal team.

As reported on The Daily Mail AU, McDonald’s is threatening legal action over Rashays’ Big MacJac burger.

McDonald’s lawyers are claiming each burger features two Wagyu beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, and a special sauce.

It follows a similar ongoing feud between Hungry Jack’s and McDonald’s, which saw the two fast-food giants head to Federal Court in October for a preliminary hearing of a trademark battle over the Big Mac burger.