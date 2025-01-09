Macca’s Invites Aussies To Get Their Squad Together In New ‘Squad Down Under’ Campaign Via DDB Sydney

Some things are inevitable during summer: sunshine, beaches, time with family, and (at some stage or another!) getting in the car with mates for a cheeky Macca’s run. To celebrate this summer’s road trip season, Macca’s is bringing feel-good vibes with the launch of the new “Squad Down Under” campaign and bundle-for-four meal.
Building on the brand’s 24/25 summer platform, “Macca’s run?”, the ad features four iconic McDonaldland characters getting together one summer arvo for an epic Macca’s run.
The 60, 30, 15 and six-second spots will run across TV and online video, along with supporting social and in-restaurant communications, promoting a new limited-time-only ‘Squad Down Under Bundle for 4’ meal, which features two McOz burgers, two classic burgers, four medium Vegemite Shaker Fries, four medium drinks and a bonus bucket hat with every purchase.
Set to the iconic Run DMC track ‘It’s Like That’, the ads mirror the behaviour of a group of Aussie mates, who arrange a Macca’s run via a group chat thread and cruise on down to their local Macca’s restaurant. But unlike a regular group, it just so happens to be Birdie, Hamburglar, Office Big Mac and Grimace.
“There’s so much love and nostalgia out there for the OG McDonaldland characters. This campaign taps into that love and includes an exciting meal that groups of friends can enjoy together this summer. Plus, it includes a bonus bucket hat – what’s not to love?” said McDonald’s marketing director Amanda Nakad.
“We had a lot of fun making this with a pretty awesome squad of people who brought it all to life. And who knew Grimace could hoop?!” said DDB Sydney chief creative officer Matt Chandler.
The campaign will run until February 11, alongside the ‘Macca’s run?’ summer phase two campaign.
Credits
McDonald’s Australia
Chris Brown – Chief Customer Officer
Amanda Nakad – Marketing Director
Liz Whitbread – Senior Brand Manager
Chloe Brannagan – Brand Manager
DDB
Chaka Sobhani – President Chief Creative Officer DDB Worldwide
Rick Brim – CCO adam&eve DDB
Matt Chandler – CCO
Jack Nunn – Creative Partner
Liz Nunan – Senior Producer
Leif Strommes – Managing Director Strategy
Mandy Whatson – Group Managing Partner
Adam Blaynee – Group Business Director
Mia Bulatovic – Business Manager
Division Global
Director – Sanjay De Silva
MD | Executive Producer – Morgan Benson Taylor
Producer – Karen Bryson
DOP – Simon Duggan
Casting Director – Citizen Jane Casting
Post-Production – The Editors
Music Supervision – Anton Trailer
Audio Production – Massive Music
Media – OMD
Packaging & In-restaurant – Akcelo