Macca’s Invites Aussies To Get Their Squad Together In New ‘Squad Down Under’ Campaign Via DDB Sydney

Some things are inevitable during summer: sunshine, beaches, time with family, and (at some stage or another!) getting in the car with mates for a cheeky Macca’s run. To celebrate this summer’s road trip season, Macca’s is bringing feel-good vibes with the launch of the new “Squad Down Under” campaign and bundle-for-four meal.

Building on the brand’s 24/25 summer platform, “Macca’s run?”, the ad features four iconic McDonaldland characters getting together one summer arvo for an epic Macca’s run.

The 60, 30, 15 and six-second spots will run across TV and online video, along with supporting social and in-restaurant communications, promoting a new limited-time-only ‘Squad Down Under Bundle for 4’ meal, which features two McOz burgers, two classic burgers, four medium Vegemite Shaker Fries, four medium drinks and a bonus bucket hat with every purchase.

Set to the iconic Run DMC track ‘It’s Like That’, the ads mirror the behaviour of a group of Aussie mates, who arrange a Macca’s run via a group chat thread and cruise on down to their local Macca’s restaurant. But unlike a regular group, it just so happens to be Birdie, Hamburglar, Office Big Mac and Grimace.

“There’s so much love and nostalgia out there for the OG McDonaldland characters. This campaign taps into that love and includes an exciting meal that groups of friends can enjoy together this summer. Plus, it includes a bonus bucket hat – what’s not to love?” said McDonald’s marketing director Amanda Nakad.

“We had a lot of fun making this with a pretty awesome squad of people who brought it all to life. And who knew Grimace could hoop?!” said DDB Sydney chief creative officer Matt Chandler.

The campaign will run until February 11, alongside the ‘Macca’s run?’ summer phase two campaign.

Credits

McDonald’s Australia

Chris Brown – Chief Customer Officer

Amanda Nakad – Marketing Director

Liz Whitbread – Senior Brand Manager

Chloe Brannagan – Brand Manager

DDB

Chaka Sobhani – President Chief Creative Officer DDB Worldwide

Rick Brim – CCO adam&eve DDB

Matt Chandler – CCO

Jack Nunn – Creative Partner

Liz Nunan – Senior Producer

Leif Strommes – Managing Director Strategy

Mandy Whatson – Group Managing Partner

Adam Blaynee – Group Business Director

Mia Bulatovic – Business Manager

Division Global

Director – Sanjay De Silva

MD | Executive Producer – Morgan Benson Taylor

Producer – Karen Bryson

DOP – Simon Duggan

Casting Director – Citizen Jane Casting

Post-Production – The Editors

Music Supervision – Anton Trailer

Audio Production – Massive Music

Media – OMD

Packaging & In-restaurant – Akcelo