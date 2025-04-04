From Data To Decisions: AANA & Gain Theory Host Masterclass In Driving Profitable Growth With Leading CMOs

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) and global marketing effectiveness consultancy Gain Theory have partnered to deliver a high-impact marketing masterclass designed to equip CMOs and marketing leaders with the tools to drive profitable growth through marketing effectiveness.

Titled ‘From Data to Decisions: Driving Profitable Growth with Marketing Effectiveness’, the exclusive breakfast event will take place on 10 April 2025 at the WPP Sydney Campus and will bring together some of Australia’s top marketing minds to explore how data-driven decision-making can elevate marketing’s strategic value.

“With increasing pressure to prove the commercial impact of marketing, CMOs need to be equipped with the right tools and insights to drive business growth. This session will deliver real-world strategies from industry leaders who are successfully embedding marketing effectiveness into their organisations,” said Josh Faulks, CEO of AANA.

The event will feature a keynote presentation by Gain Theory and Standard Chartered Bank, focusing on how to bridge the gap between marketing strategy and executive buy-in. Jyane Quek, Global Head of Planning & Effectiveness, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank, will share insights on leading global effectiveness initiatives and proving marketing’s value at the highest levels.

The keynote presentation will be followed by a panel of Australia’s top marketing leaders will discuss how they have embedded data-led decision-making into their organisations, including:

Tamara Howe, Chief Marketing Officer, SunRice

Susan Coghill, Chief Marketing Officer, Tourism Australia

Naomi Gorringe, Head of Marketing, Southern Cross Austereo (SCA)

These industry leaders will share firsthand experiences on how they have used advanced foresight techniques and data insights to build trust, inform investment decisions, and drive long-term growth.

“At a time when marketing leaders are under increasing pressure to demonstrate ROI and prove their impact on business growth, this session will provide practical insights from those leading the way,” said Justin Nel, new business and client engagement director, Australia at Gain Theory.

“We’ll unpack how CMOs can leverage data to move beyond vanity metrics and align marketing effectiveness with the priorities of the C-suite.”

‘From Data to Decisions: Driving Profitable Growth with Marketing Effectiveness’ will begin at 8:30 AM with networking and breakfast, followed by the keynote and panel discussions from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.