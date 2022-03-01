Maccas Gives Back To Its Customers, Announces Loyalty Program

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Former McDonald’s CEO and rampant expansionist, Ray Kroc, once said, “The more you give of yourself, the more you receive,” as though eerily predicting the future.

McDonalds Australia has today announced its launching of a national loyalty program, MyMacca’s Rewards, following successful trials in South Australia last year.

As reported by news.com.au, the fast food giant will now be offering its hordes of loyal customers the chance to tally points with each purchase through the MyMaccas app, with every dollar earning 100 points.

At 2500 points or more, customers will be able to redeem for any number of menu items, including a cheeseburger, Macca’s coffee, or a Big Mac.

“The only thing better than enjoying your Macca’s faves is being rewarded for it,” McDonald’s Australia marketing manager, Tobi Fukushima told news.com.au.

“With the launch of MyMacca’s Rewards, customers all over Australia can now earn points for every dollar spent, redeemable against some of our most iconic menu items.”

The rewards program will be available to customers nationwide from tomorrow, but will not be available on the McDelivery app, so you might actually have to leave the house to get those points.

But remember, Ray Kroc also said, “Adversity can strengthen you if you have the will to grind it out.” So, go earn those points, kiddies.

