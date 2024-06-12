LYNX Appoints Hello As Creative Lead

Hello has been engaged to lead a significant re-investment in Unilever Australia’s Lynx brand as it prepares to launch a new, premium Fine Fragrance Collection in Australia and New Zealand.

“Hello’s unique capabilities and cultural perspective really impressed our team, and we are very excited to be launching this amazing new Lynx range with them as part of an expanded Agency Village,” said Alison Holland, head of media and content at Unilever.

“Lynx is an intergenerational icon and almost part of growing up here in Australia. We are honoured to be partnering with Unilever and their progressive team to bring this exciting new range to market,” said Sam Kelly, managing partner at Hello.

Hello, will lead creative and activation in partnership with an expanded Agency Village that includes Mindshare and Forward PR.

The latest activity is set to be live from 1 July 2024.