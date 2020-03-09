LiveRamp Launches ‘Safe Haven’ For Permission-Enabled Data Sharing

Liveramp has launched LiveRamp Safe Haven – a new platform that enables secure, permission-enabled data sharing for brands and their partners.

LiveRamp Safe Haven enables omnichannel data and audience collaboration in a neutral, permission-controlled, privacy-first environment to ensure the safety and security of data while delivering the highest possible matches between partners.

Sitting on top of a foundation of identity resolution, LiveRamp Safe Haven provides advanced analytics tools to help businesses such as brands, retailers and media networks collaborate with their partners and extract insights from event-level data to inform business decisions and unlock outcome-based measurement capabilities. Example use cases of LiveRamp Safe Haven include the ability to connect a brand with a retailer to refine audience segments with transaction data, or connect a publisher with an advertiser to curate audiences and measure outcomes.

“The LiveRamp Safe Haven is all about enabling next-generation data partnerships. The vision for this platform is to create natural data sharing relationships between brands and their partners in order to deliver the best possible customer experiences,” said LiveRamp president Warren Jenson.

“For example, if you’re a retailer, you’ve historically been limited in your ability to deliver shopper insights to your CPG partners. With LiveRamp Safe Haven, you now have the capability to collaborate with your CPGs and provide them the insights they need to better serve your mutual customers.”

This launch affirms LiveRamp’s position as the industry’s neutral and agnostic data connectivity solution, while delivering a strategic alternative for advertisers looking to maximise the business value of their proprietary data. LiveRamp Safe Haven is relevant across many verticals, such as retail, CPG, travel, publishers, and also inclusive of applications outside of adtech.

The untapped advertising opportunity for retailers is massive. A 2019 Digiday survey of 71 media buyers found that 90 per cent of marketers advertise with Amazon, but only a handful spend ad dollars with retail powerhouses like Target, Walmart, eBay, and Kroger. Congruently, the vast majority (87 per cent) of shoppers begin product searches on digital channels. Of those, 28% start out on marketplaces like Amazon and eBay, a 22 per cent increase from last year, according to new research from Salesforce and Publicis.Sapient. Therein lies a significant opportunity for brands—including retailers—to corner a growing market and convert retailer searches into new revenue streams.

Jenson continued, “As the advertising system becomes increasingly complex, brands need to consider LiveRamp Safe Haven as a way to diversify sources of trusted data in a privacy- and consumer-first way.”