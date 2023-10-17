LiSTNR Remains Australia’s No.1 Podcast Network

LiSTNR has retained its number one position as Australia’s largest podcast sales representatives network, reaching more than 7.7 million monthly listeners in September, according to the Australian Podcast Ranker results released today.

In addition, Hamish & Andy is once again the country’s number one podcast* and number one comedy podcast in September. 7am with Schwartz Media continued its uncontested streak as the number one news podcast, and Bedtime Explorers is the top kids podcast.

LiSTNR had 20 podcasts in the top 50 on the ranker*, more than any other podcast network.

Several of LiSTNR’s podcasts saw strong audience growth on the Australian Top 150 Podcasts* in September, including The Show Off (up 38 places), British Scandal (up 14 places), The Betoota Advocate Podcast (up 12 places) and The Briefing (up 9 places), plus Triple M Rocks Footy NRL, Something Was Wrong, Sports Bizarre, Critical Role, It’s a Lot Abbie Chatfield, Secrets We Keep and My Favorite Murder.

LiSTNR’s new Do You F*cking Mind? podcast made its debut on the Australian Top 150 Podcasts at no. 49 with more than 116,800 listeners, Over My Dead Body debuted at no 64, and the Australian Electoral Commission’s Your Answer Matters debuted at no. 87 and Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University made its debut at no. 126. The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show also marked a return to the top 150 podcasts.

“It’s good to see that across the year podcast listening continues to grow. While the top five podcasts are consistent, it’s great to see our new podcasts debuting as well as they have, along with the continued strong performance of our titles in our key verticals – Sport, Parenting and Kids Entertainment, News, Entertainment and Culture, Factual & Drama and Radio podcasts” SCA executive head for LiSTNR podcasts, Grant Tothill, said.

“With Hamish & Andy continuing their run as Australia’s most listened to podcast along with the diverse audience all of our titles appeal to, there’s even more reason for advertisers to be talking to audiences in a trusted and personal environment they can’t achieve with other media”.

Sources: *Australian Podcast Ranker Top 150 Podcasts – September 2023, and ^Australian Podcast Ranker – Top Sales Representatives – September 2023.