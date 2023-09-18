Liquorland Says ‘Cheers!’ In Biggest Ever Brand Campaign Via Bashful Group

Liquorland Says 'Cheers!' In Biggest Ever Brand Campaign Via Bashful Group
    Liquorland has today launched its biggest ever brand campaign, ‘Cheers!’ that champions everyday moments.

    Whether it’s cooking a meal with mum, celebrating a birthday with some BYO wine, or having a date night at home, Liquorland ‘brings the drinks’ to help you make the most of your moments together.

    The warm-hearted campaign brings to life Liquorland’s vision of being a locally relevant drinks specialist that offers convenient solutions for Australians, with more than 760 national stores and multiple delivery options that allow customers to choose an experience tailored to their needs.

    ‘Cheers!’ features the feel-good track ‘Young Folks’ by Swedish outfit Peter Bjorn and John and is supported by national media that spans across large format out of home, social, radio and broadcast video on demand.

    Coles Liquor head of brand & content, Sarah Wilson said she was excited to bring the campaign to life as we head into the warmer months, beginning with footy finals and leading into the festive season.

    “We are proud to launch Liquorland’s biggest ever campaign, celebrating the everyday moments that make life great, from getting your mates around to watch the footy or enjoying a bottle of BYO with friends,” she said.

    “Our vision is to be a locally relevant drinks specialist, that’s accessible and simple, and we’ve brought that to life in this fun, light-hearted campaign,” Wilson added.

    ‘Cheers!’ was developed in partnership with Bashful Agency who created the campaign to showcase Liquorland’s extensive range to suit every occasion and its convenient delivery options.

    Bashful Group, strategy partner Guy Marshall said the aim of the campaign was to instil a sense of trust in customers so they know they can always rely on Liquorland to deliver the products they love, for the moments that matter, at a price they will love even more.

    “We wanted to develop a simple brand platform that is true to the brand and can stay with Liquorland for the coming years. The outcome is essentially Australian, relatable, and sociable – everything we want Liquorland to be. We have focused on bringing to life little, special-ish moments that are simultaneously aspirational and everyday. We are proud of the work and excited to see it launch,” said Guy.

    The initial campaign will run for 12 months and will become the ongoing brand platform for Liquorland.

    ‘Cheers!’ launches as Liquorland celebrates the transformation of more than 75 per cent of its national store network to the contemporary black and white design. The transformation has seen Liquorland enhance its locally tailored product ranges and deliver an industry-leading experience in liquor convenience.

    Credits

    Client: Liquorland

    Creative Agency: Bashful

    Media Agency: Smith Street

    Director: Jack Naylor

    Production: Collider

    Post Production (offline): Arc Edit

    Post Production (grade & online): Matt Fezz

    Sound: Sonar

    Photography: Ben Sullivan




